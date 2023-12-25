Year Ender 2023: Smallest wooden spoon to longest hair: 4 Incredible world records by Indians

Guinness World Records (GWR) often takes to social media to share records created by people worldwide, including India. In 2023 too, GWR announced records that left people both amazed and amused. With the year coming to an end, we have collected some of the world records that Indians created this year. Be it creating the smallest wooden spoon or flaunting the longest hair or dancing for 127 hours, these records will leave you impressed. The image shows the woman with the longest hair (left) and the teen who danced for five days straight (right). (GWR)

Woman with the longest hair

A woman from Uttar Pradesh bagged the record for having the longest hair on a living person. Smita Srivastava has been growing her hair since she was 14. At 46, she made it to the list of world records with her 7 feet and 9 inches long hair.

GWR also shared a quote from Srivastava along with a video of hers. “In Indian culture, goddesses traditionally had very long hair. In our society, it is considered inauspicious to cut hair, so that is why women used to grow hair,” Smita explained. “Long hair enhances the beauty of women,” she added.

2. Smallest wooden spoon

An artist from Bihar showcased immense creativity when he created a spoon that made it to the Guinness World Records list. He designed the world's smallest wooden spoon measuring only 0.06 inches.

“Making a spoon from wood is quite easy, but making the world’s smallest wooden spoon is quite a tough job,” the artist, Navratan Prajapati Murtikar, told GWR.

The image shows the world's smallest wooden spoon, created by Sashikant Prajapati, on the nib of a pen. (Guinness World Records)

3. Dancing for five days straight

16-year-old Srushti Sudhir Jagtap broke the world record for longest dance marathon by an individual. She performed for 127 hours. She started dancing on the morning of May 29 and continued till June 3 to create this record.

The image shows 16-year-old Indian teen Srushti Sudhir Jagtap who danced for 127 hours to create world record. (Guinness World Records)

4. World’s largest card structure

A 15-year-old boy grabbed the world record for ‘world’s largest playing card structure’. The teen, Arnav Daga, used 1,43,000 playing cards to build different iconic structures from his hometown, Kolkata. He created structures of Writer’s Building, the Shaheed Minar, Salt Lake Stadium, and St. Paul’s Cathedral.

