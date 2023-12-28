close_game
You can only solve this brain teaser using creative thinking. Up for the challenge?

You can only solve this brain teaser using creative thinking. Up for the challenge?

ByVrinda Jain
Dec 28, 2023 08:01 AM IST

This puzzle demands you to use the creative side of your thinking to reach the final solution.

There are various brain teasers that require you to use your cognitive abilities. And if you enjoy solving puzzles, we have something that will fascinate you. Unlike traditional brain teasers, this puzzle demands you to use the creative side of your thinking to reach the final solution.

Will you be able to solve this puzzle? (Instagram/@Lavan Baskaran.)
Will you be able to solve this puzzle? (Instagram/@Lavan Baskaran.)

The puzzle was shared on Instagram by the user Lavan Baskaran. The question shared by him reads, "I am not alive, but I grow; I don't have lungs, but I need air; I don't have a mouth, but water kills me. What am I?"

Do you think you have what it takes to solve this puzzle?

Take a look at this brain teaser here:

This post was shared a while ago on social media. Since being posted, it has gained numerous likes and comments. Many took to the comments section of the post to share their answers. A majority of the people said that the correct answer to this puzzle is 'fire.'

What is the solution according to you?

Earlier, another such puzzle has caught the attention of many on social media. The question stated, “I am a five-letter word. Remove the first letter, and I am something associated with weather. Remove the first two, and I am needed to live. Scramble the last three, and you can drink me. What am I?”

What do you think is the answer to this?

