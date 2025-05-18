You have 30 seconds! Can you crack this simple cow puzzle that’s baffling everyone

Brain teasers have long been celebrated for their ability to engage the mind and sharpen reasoning skills. Whether shared over morning coffee or debated in comment threads online, these puzzles often challenge us to think outside the box. The latest to capture social media's attention? A math teaser involving a cow and a series of trades. A maths brain teaser shared on X puzzled internet.(X/@Quantm)

The post shared on X (formerly Twitter) features a seemingly simple scenario involving the buying and selling of a cow. It reads, “I bought a cow for $900. I sold it for $1200. I bought it again for $1300. I sold it again for $1600. How much did I earn?” At first glance, the question appears straightforward, prompting users to do a basic profit-and-loss calculation. However, the sequence of transactions and the phrasing of the question have led many to second-guess their answers. The brain teaser plays on how people interpret sequential deals and earnings, making it a perfect example of how simple math problems can sometimes create surprisingly complex discussions online.

Take a look at the post:

Soon after the teaser was shared, users flooded the comments section with their takes.

A user wrote, "600 profit."

Many added, “$200”

One user quipped, “You couldn't buy it for $1,300 because you only had $1,200.”

So, what’s the correct answer?

First, the cow is bought for $900 and sold for $1200, which nets a $300 profit.

Then it’s bought again for $1300 and sold for $1600, bringing another $300 profit.

Add both profits together, and you get a total earning of $600.

