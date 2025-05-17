Maths challenge: You’ll be called a mastermind if you crack this perplexing number puzzle

In a world where attention spans are shrinking and endless scrolling has become the norm, brain teasers have found a fascinating niche online. These bite-sized puzzles are short, deceptively challenging, and offer just enough of a mental workout to make you pause, think — and, quite often, groan in frustration. A brain teaser shared on X baffled users with its number pattern.(X/@brainyquiz_ )

(Also read: IQ test: Crack this challenging maths puzzle to prove you’re next-level smart)

If you're a fan of mind-bending challenges, prepare to be perplexed. A recent teaser shared by the X (formerly Twitter) account “Brainy Quiz” is the latest to stump social media users. The puzzle reads:

“2 = 10, 4 = 20, 6 = 30, 10 = ??”

Check out the puzzle here:

At first glance, it seems almost too easy — a straightforward numerical sequence. But look a little closer, and you’ll realise it’s not as obvious as it first appears. What looks like a simple pattern may in fact be a cleverly disguised logic puzzle, one that demands you think outside the box.

A previous riddle

This isn’t the first time Brainy Quiz has caught people off guard. In an earlier post, they shared another teaser that left users equally puzzled. It reads:

“IQ Test: 11 = 8, 22 = 64, 33 = 216, 44 = ?”

Why we love a good brain teaser

So, what is it that keeps us coming back to these mind-bending challenges? At their core, brain teasers tap into our natural curiosity and desire to solve problems. They offer a satisfying blend of logic, creativity and lateral thinking — all wrapped up in just a few cryptic lines or numbers. For many, solving a tough puzzle brings not just a sense of achievement, but a welcome mental break from the routine of everyday life.

So, have you cracked it?

Still working on it? You're not alone. These puzzles aren’t just designed for mathematical geniuses — they’re for anyone who enjoys a bit of mental gymnastics or a clever twist in logic. Whether you're solving them over your morning coffee or sharing them with friends to debate over lunch, part of the fun lies in the challenge itself.

And if you haven’t quite figured it out yet, don’t worry. The real joy comes not just from getting the answer, but from the journey your brain takes to get there.