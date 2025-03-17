Menu Explore
You'll be the undisputed brainiac of the day if you crack this baffling maths riddle

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mar 17, 2025 02:30 PM IST

A maths brain teaser puzzled users on X, challenging them to decode hidden patterns in tricky equations.

Brain teasers have long been a favourite pastime for puzzle enthusiasts, offering a mix of fun and mental exercise. Mathematical brain teasers, in particular, are a unique form of riddles that not only challenge logical thinking but also enhance problem-solving skills. These puzzles often follow unconventional patterns, making them even more intriguing for those who enjoy cracking numerical codes.

Users on X were left confused by a maths brain teaser with unconventional equation.(X/@jitendra789789)
Users on X were left confused by a maths brain teaser with unconventional equation.(X/@jitendra789789)

If you're someone who loves to test your mathematical intuition, we have a fresh challenge for you!

A new brain teaser to crack

A new mathematical puzzle is making rounds on social media, leaving netizens scratching their heads. Shared on X by a user named @jitendra789789, the brain teaser presents a seemingly simple number equation:

"9+2 = 711, 11+3 = 814, 13+4 = 917, 19+8 = ?"

Check out the puzzle here:

At first glance, these equations don’t follow conventional arithmetic rules, adding to the intrigue. Many users are actively engaging with the post, attempting to decode the hidden logic behind the pattern.

Another puzzle that baffled the internet

This isn’t the first time a brain teaser has gone viral. Recently, an account named Brainy Quiz shared another puzzling equation that grabbed the attention of many:

"90% fail, 3 + 5 = 24, 4 + 6 = 40, 5 + 7 = 60, 9 + 7 = ??"

Much like the latest teaser, this puzzle also follows an unconventional mathematical pattern, encouraging users to think beyond standard arithmetic and find the hidden rule governing the numbers.

The internet’s love for maths puzzles

Mathematical brain teasers have gained immense popularity on social media platforms, with users eagerly participating in solving them and sharing their answers. These puzzles not only provide entertainment but also help improve cognitive skills, making them a perfect mental workout.

If you enjoy solving tricky maths challenges, give these puzzles a try and see if you can crack the pattern before anyone else!

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
