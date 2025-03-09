Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

You’ll earn the title of sharp-eyed champion if you spot the hidden dog in this mind-bending illusion

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mar 09, 2025 09:30 PM IST

A optical illusion puzzled users as they struggled to spot a hidden dog in the image.

Optical illusions have long fascinated internet users, challenging the way we perceive images and putting our observation skills to the test. These mind-bending puzzles come in various forms, from hidden images to tricky perspective shifts. If you enjoy solving such brain teasers, we have a fresh challenge for you!

A optical illusion featuring a hidden dog perplexed netizens as they raced to spot it.(X/@piedpiperlko)
A optical illusion featuring a hidden dog perplexed netizens as they raced to spot it.(X/@piedpiperlko)

(Also read: You'll be hailed as vision master of the day if you find hidden cat in this tricky illusion)

The optical illusion challenge

A new optical illusion, shared on X (formerly Twitter) by user Piyush Tiwari, has left users scratching their heads. The image presents a painted scene featuring a fox that has caught a white duck in its mouth. With its distinctive reddish-orange fur and bushy tail, the fox is depicted carrying its prey away, while two other ducks stand nearby, appearing distressed.

However, there’s more to this image than meets the eye—somewhere within the scene, a dog is cleverly hidden. Your challenge? Spot the hidden dog in just seven seconds!

Check out the puzzle here:

The caption accompanying the image reads:

"Optical illusion vision test: People with 20/20 vision can spot the hidden dog in the image in 7 seconds. Can you? Attempt now!"

As expected, the challenge has drawn a mix of reactions, with some boasting about their quick discovery while others struggle to locate the elusive canine.

Why optical illusions remain popular online

Optical illusions continue to captivate internet audiences for several reasons. They not only entertain but also provide an engaging mental workout, sharpening focus and enhancing cognitive skills. Many people enjoy sharing these puzzles with friends and family, turning them into interactive challenges.

(Also read: You can be internet’s optical illusion champion if you spot the hidden turtle in 5 seconds)

Additionally, optical illusions often go viral because they ignite debates and discussions—everyone wants to prove their keen eyesight or find the hidden element before others do. This competitive and fun aspect makes them a recurring trend on social media.

So, have you spotted the hidden dog yet? If not, take another look—you might just surprise yourself!

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
See More
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 09, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On