You'll love to take a bite out of this delicious ‘pencil’ shown in this video

There are several videos on the Internet that show bakers creating amazing real-life like objects with cakes. Though there are many clips, more often than not they leave people mesmerise and may also make their jaws drop in wonder. Case in point, this wonderful video posted on Instagram by pastry chef Amaury Guichon.

“The Pencil Lemon Pie!” he wrote while sharing the video on his official Insta page. The video showcases him making the ‘pencil’ right from the scratch.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted about 12 hours ago. Since being shared, the post has accumulated nearly 2.7 lakh likes and counting. The post has also prompted people to share various comments.

“Splendid,” wrote an Instagram user. “You are so talented and a great teacher. You are so caring! Enjoying your new show very much!” posted another while mentioning the show School Of Chocolate on Netflix hosted by Amaury Guichon. “Visual pleasure,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

