"You'll never cry alone": Anand Mahindra celebrates Friendship Day with adorable video

As the world is celebrating Friendship Day today, Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra and Mahindra also shared a special message to mark the occasion. He took to X to share a sweet note alongside a video of a child and a dog. His post highlights how one can find friendship even in pets. Anand Mahindra shared a note to mark Friendship Day. (Twitter/@anandmahindra)

While sharing the post, Mahindra, in the caption of the post wrote, "You'll never cry alone when you have friends…Happy #FriendshipDay".

In the video he shared, you can see a child and a dog sitting side by side. The child seems to be upset about something and begins crying. When the dog notices its human friend, it immediately tries to comfort him by placing its hand on him. After noticing the tears of the child, the dog rushes to bring a tissue paper for him. As the video goes on, the pet can again be seen trying to comfort the little one. The video ends with the boy hugging its furry friend. (Also Read: Vedanta's Anil Agarwal celebrates Friendship Day with stories of bonds old and new)

Watch the video here:

This video was posted on August 4. Since being posted, it has gained more than three lakh views. The share also has close to 10,000 likes, and the numbers are only increasing. Numerous people also took to the comments section of the post to share their reactions.

Here's how people reacted to it:

An individual wrote, "Friendship is the best thing which can ever happen with someone in their entire life."

Another X user, Mohit Raj Dubey, said, "I think having animals in your life makes you a better human. Best friends and the most amazing creatures you come across."

"A friend is like a diamond that always shines," commented X user Tabrez Alam.

A fourth added,"Remembering each friend across all age groups, who make life worth living, also remembering and missing those today, who left this world and now reside in the memory. I'm not sure if there is any bonding that beats the friendship Bond...Here's wishing you a Happy Friendship Day."