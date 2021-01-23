IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / You’ll relate to this cat if you're someone who always wants snuggles. Watch
The image shows a white-and-brown furred feline named Daisy.(Reddit/@groundzer0s)
The image shows a white-and-brown furred feline named Daisy.(Reddit/@groundzer0s)
trending

You’ll relate to this cat if you're someone who always wants snuggles. Watch

“I read the caption as ‘she’s important and wants snuggles’ and honestly it works,” read one comment under the recording shared on the subreddit ‘cat taps’.
READ FULL STORY
By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 03:06 PM IST

Folks, it is 'Caturday'! Our furry feline friends should and usually do get celebrated every day of the week. Yet, the weekend is unique because it offers most pet parents the chance to spend a whole lot of quality time with their four-legged children. Simultaneously, it provides those who are without pets the opportunity to scroll through endless amounts of cute animal videos. If you're someone who relates to those previous phrases, aka, spends a lot of their time either hanging out with or watching cute cats, then here is a recording you must check out.

Shared on Reddit on January 22, this cute clip is merely five seconds long. Viewing it is bound to make you wish that it was longer. "More Daisy taps! She's impatient and wants snuggles," reads the caption shared alongside the video.

The recording opens to a shot of a white-and-brown furred feline named Daisy looking away from the camera. Her hooman lightly flicks their fingers above Daisy's head, who then turns around. The kitty reaches out to the camera person, and lets out the sweetest 'meow'.

Watch the entire interaction below:

More Daisy taps! She's impatient and wants snuggles. from r/CatTaps

If you're someone who often asks their loved ones for cuddles, then you may have related to this cat clip.

Since being shared on the subreddit 'cat taps', this post has accumulated over 3,100 upvotes and many appreciative comments. Given the clip's high cuteness quotient, it is no surprise that these numbers are quickly rising.

Here's what Redditors had to say about the post. One person said, "Where are the signups for snuggling? I'm ready to queue".

Another individual said, "I love her". “I read the caption as ‘she’s important and wants snuggles’, and honestly it works,” read one comment under the recording.

What are your thoughts on this post?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cat video reddit

Related Stories

The image shows a cat named Goku.(Reddit/@Shade3177)
The image shows a cat named Goku.(Reddit/@Shade3177)
trending

Man who didn’t want cat shares video with adorable new kitty named Goku. Watch

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 01:48 AM IST
“Bro that little guy loves you. You're a lucky dude, that kind of kitty love is incredibly special,” read one comment under the share.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
The image shows a white-and-brown furred feline named Daisy.(Reddit/@groundzer0s)
The image shows a white-and-brown furred feline named Daisy.(Reddit/@groundzer0s)
trending

You’ll relate to this cat if you're someone who always wants snuggles. Watch

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 03:06 PM IST
“I read the caption as ‘she’s important and wants snuggles’ and honestly it works,” read one comment under the recording shared on the subreddit ‘cat taps’.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows barred spiral galaxy NGC 4535.(Instagram/@nasahubble)
The image shows barred spiral galaxy NGC 4535.(Instagram/@nasahubble)
trending

Here’s what colours of this barred spiral galaxy say about its star population

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:22 PM IST
“NGC 4535 is located about 50 million light-years away in the constellation Virgo,” reads a bit of the caption shared alongside the post.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This image released by Baobab Studios shows an avatar representing actress Daisy Ridley, left, with her character, Magda, at the virtual reality premiere of her short film "Baba Yaga." It’s being called the first ever VR movie premiere. And consumers can experience the premiere space and the film now through Oculus Quest. (Baobab Studios via AP)(AP)
This image released by Baobab Studios shows an avatar representing actress Daisy Ridley, left, with her character, Magda, at the virtual reality premiere of her short film "Baba Yaga." It’s being called the first ever VR movie premiere. And consumers can experience the premiere space and the film now through Oculus Quest. (Baobab Studios via AP)(AP)
trending

‘First ever’ virtual reality movie premiere takes place for short film Baba Yaga

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 10:12 AM IST
Jennifer Hudson especially liked seeing her team and how much their avatars looked like themselves.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Oklahoma State Rep. Justin Humphrey prepares to speak at the State Capitol in Oklahoma City. A mythical, ape-like creature that has captured the imagination of adventurers for decades has now become the target of Rep. Justin Humphrey. Humphrey, a Republican House member has introduced a bill that would create a Bigfoot hunting season, He says issuing a state hunting license and tag could help boost tourism.(AP)
Oklahoma State Rep. Justin Humphrey prepares to speak at the State Capitol in Oklahoma City. A mythical, ape-like creature that has captured the imagination of adventurers for decades has now become the target of Rep. Justin Humphrey. Humphrey, a Republican House member has introduced a bill that would create a Bigfoot hunting season, He says issuing a state hunting license and tag could help boost tourism.(AP)
trending

'Bigfoot' hunting season proposed by Oklahoma lawmaker

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 09:20 AM IST
Micah Holmes, a spokesman for the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, which oversees hunting in Oklahoma, told television station KOCO that the agency uses science-driven research and doesn’t recognize Bigfoot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In a cupboard of a rental apartment in a suburb of Melbourne, Yarraville, a man named David Ryan found a travel journal written mostly from 1999-2000.(Reddit/@DoubleRiver)
In a cupboard of a rental apartment in a suburb of Melbourne, Yarraville, a man named David Ryan found a travel journal written mostly from 1999-2000.(Reddit/@DoubleRiver)
trending

Lost travel journal finds its way back to its owner thanks to Reddit

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 08:50 AM IST
A Redditor named David Ryan asked other Reddit users for help in tracking down the owner of a travel diary he found in a cupboard of a rental property in Melbourne.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Serena Williams with her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.(Instagram/@serenawilliams)
The image shows Serena Williams with her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.(Instagram/@serenawilliams)
trending

Watch: Have you seen Serena Williams’ new ‘training partner’? It’s her daughter

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 08:22 AM IST
Serena Williams shared the video on her personal Instagram profile.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows a white-furred kangaroo.(Instagram/@animaladventurepark)
The image shows a white-furred kangaroo.(Instagram/@animaladventurepark)
trending

Zoo in New York welcomes 'extremely rare' white kangaroo

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:58 AM IST
Animal Adventure Park shared this news on their official Instagram account.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the cops welcoming Arlo.(Facebook/@Thurston County-Sheriff)
The image shows the cops welcoming Arlo.(Facebook/@Thurston County-Sheriff)
trending

Police dog shot during duty returns home after surgery, gets hero’s welcome

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:04 AM IST
“That is the coolest video ever. I'm so happy he's now resting comfortably at home!!” expressed a Facebook user while commenting on the video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders sit socially distanced as he attends the inauguration of Joe Biden-Kamala Harris.(REUTERS)
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders sit socially distanced as he attends the inauguration of Joe Biden-Kamala Harris.(REUTERS)
trending

Kerala Tourism joins Bernie Sanders-related meme trend with this post

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 10:38 PM IST
“Wear your warm woollen mittens and enjoy the cool crisp Munnar weather!” the department wrote while sharing the meme.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The video has prompted people to share various reactions.(Twitter/@supriyasahuias)
The video has prompted people to share various reactions.(Twitter/@supriyasahuias)
trending

This video of two bison crossing a bridge is an instant mood lifter

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 09:07 PM IST
The video, which has now left many happy, was shared on Twitter by IAS officer Supriya Sahu
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the manager of the eatery in question.(screengrab)
The image shows the manager of the eatery in question.(screengrab)
trending

Pakistan cafe owners mock manager’s English, viral video irks people

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 07:48 PM IST
The hashtag #BoycottCannoli is also being used by many while sharing their reactions to the now-viral video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This image of Bernie Sanders has sparked meme fest on Twitter.(Screengrab)
This image of Bernie Sanders has sparked meme fest on Twitter.(Screengrab)
trending

Bernie Sanders reacts to inauguration mitten memes. Watch

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 05:51 PM IST
“What a nice guy,” wrote a Twitter user while reacting to Bernie Sanders' reply.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows a region of space known as NGC 7822.(Instagram/@nasachandraxray)
The image shows a region of space known as NGC 7822.(Instagram/@nasachandraxray)
trending

What shape do you see in this pic of space region NGC 7822 shared by NASA?

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 04:08 PM IST
“The psychological phenomenon where people see recognizable shapes in clouds, rock formations, or otherwise unrelated objects or data is called pareidolia,” reads a bit of the caption shared alongside the post.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows a cheetah named Redd.(Instagram/@cincinnatizoo)
The image shows a cheetah named Redd.(Instagram/@cincinnatizoo)
trending

Video of Redd the cheetah’s beautiful purr may fill you with a sense of serenity

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 02:11 PM IST
“So relaxed!” read one comment under the Instagram post by the Cincinnati Zoo.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Gabbar, as played by Amjad Khan, exaggeratedly spitting.(Twitter/@Uppolice)
The image shows Gabbar, as played by Amjad Khan, exaggeratedly spitting.(Twitter/@Uppolice)
trending

UP Police shares snippets from Sholay to impart important health advice. Watch

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:23 PM IST
This advisory post was shared on the official Twitter account of UP Police.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP