Folks, it is 'Caturday'! Our furry feline friends should and usually do get celebrated every day of the week. Yet, the weekend is unique because it offers most pet parents the chance to spend a whole lot of quality time with their four-legged children. Simultaneously, it provides those who are without pets the opportunity to scroll through endless amounts of cute animal videos. If you're someone who relates to those previous phrases, aka, spends a lot of their time either hanging out with or watching cute cats, then here is a recording you must check out.

Shared on Reddit on January 22, this cute clip is merely five seconds long. Viewing it is bound to make you wish that it was longer. "More Daisy taps! She's impatient and wants snuggles," reads the caption shared alongside the video.

The recording opens to a shot of a white-and-brown furred feline named Daisy looking away from the camera. Her hooman lightly flicks their fingers above Daisy's head, who then turns around. The kitty reaches out to the camera person, and lets out the sweetest 'meow'.

Watch the entire interaction below:

If you're someone who often asks their loved ones for cuddles, then you may have related to this cat clip.

Since being shared on the subreddit 'cat taps', this post has accumulated over 3,100 upvotes and many appreciative comments. Given the clip's high cuteness quotient, it is no surprise that these numbers are quickly rising.

Here's what Redditors had to say about the post. One person said, "Where are the signups for snuggling? I'm ready to queue".

Another individual said, "I love her". “I read the caption as ‘she’s important and wants snuggles’, and honestly it works,” read one comment under the recording.

What are your thoughts on this post?

