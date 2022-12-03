Home / Trending / Young Pakistani boy gets free cricket match tickets from English supporters

Young Pakistani boy gets free cricket match tickets from English supporters

Published on Dec 03, 2022 11:19 AM IST

A young Pakistani boy wanted to attend the cricket match at Pindi Cricket Stadium, however he didn't have the tickets. So, when some English fans noticed it, they handed the boy two tickets.

Young Pakistani fan gets free tickets for cricket match.(Twitter/@BarmyArmy)
ByVrinda Jain

England cricket team is playing a Test series in Pakistan. England scored a record 506/4 on day one of the first Test, which kicked off the historic three-match Test series at Rawalpindi's Pindi Cricket Stadium.

A young kid interacting with the visiting fans is shown in a video uploaded on Twitter on Friday by England's Barmy Army. The Barmy army is a group of cricket supporters from England. The video shows that the young boy didn't have a ticket for the match, but a Barmy Army supporter handed him one for two matches. The young boy also shakes hands with English fans.

Then, in the next shot of the video, you can see the boy attending the match the next and meeting the people who gave him a ticket.

The post's caption read, "Meet Daim. He joined us yesterday but didn't have a ticket for today, but one of our kind members helped him get a ticket for today and tomorrow. Two nations, one sport."

Take a look at the video here:

This video was shared yesterday on the social media site. Since being shared, it has been liked 13,000 times and has several comments as well.

One person in the Twitter comments said, "A wonderful gesture and a wonderful young man. You're all a credit to this great sport." A second person said, "Great job gents … you exude the true spirit of sport. May live to regret it though in 10 years - when Daim is smacking us around the ground on Day 1 at Lords." A third person added, "Absolutely love you guys, been incredible ambassadors for England."

