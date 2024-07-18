‘Your engagement ring must hurt a man financially’: Fitness influencer shuts down woman shaming her ring. Watch

People often share joyous moments of their engagement on social media. However, there are times when engagement rings can spark a firestorm of negativity. How? With people turning into judges and targeting the ring—right from its size to make and whatnot. That is what happened with fitness influencer Hayley Madigan. A picture she shared of her engagement ring attracted the attention of another woman who tried shaming her. The troll also said, “Your engagement ring must hurt a man financially.” The split image shows the fitness influencer and the woman who tried shaming her for her engagement ring. (Instagram/@hayleymadiganfitness)

The video opens with the woman showing a picture of Madigan’s engagement ring and saying, “One of the influencers who got half a million followers on social media just got engaged, and this is her ring. What do you think?”

The woman doesn't stop here; she adds, “Here’s the truth. An engagement ring must hurt a man financially to prove that he has long-term intentions.”

The next portion of the video shows Madigan’s reaction to this woman’s comment. She says, “My ring isn’t good enough for you, but it is for me.” She also opens up about how the comment left her angry. The video, however, ends on a sweet note with Madigan saying how she is marrying her best friend and planting a kiss on her fiance’s cheek.

“I wasn’t going to reply to this video BUT since this woman is out here trying to put a downer on people's engagements, I feel she needs to be held accountable,” Madigan wrote as the post’s caption.

She added, “Unfortunately there’s a lot of superficial people out there who only care about how much things cost, I didn’t grow up like that, I had a very normal working class upbringing. My favourite moments in life are the simplest of things, like grabbing a coffee with friends or hiking up a mountain to see our world. I’d rather make lasting memories than waste $50k on a damn ring.”

Take a look at the entire video here:

The viral post has prompted people to share varied comments, with many supporting and praising Madigan for shutting down her troll.

How did Instagram users react to this viral video?

An individual wrote, “Your ring is beautiful! The video pissed ME off too. The most important thing about the ring is that it is given with love and the best intentions. Imagine that some women don’t want diamonds at all. Some women want a different stone or no stone at all. Give me a good man and I’ll just take a band made out of soda cans.”

Another added, “I feel bad for this woman if she really believes an expensive ring equals a devoted, loving partner. Thank you for this response Hayley, nobody needs to hear this, especially young girls.”

A third commented, “My husband gave me the most beautiful ring and it didn’t cost a lot, we put our savings into a down payment for our first home. Way better than spending that on an expensive ring.”

Madigan got engaged in March earlier this year. She was on a trip to Norway with her now-fiance when he decided to get down on one knee to propose.

What are your thoughts on this influencer’s reaction to a woman shaming her engagement ring?