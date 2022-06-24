Home / Trending / YouTube India’s example of ‘nice’ resignation letter may leave you chuckling
YouTube India’s example of ‘nice’ resignation letter may leave you chuckling

YouTube India took to Twitter to share an example of ‘nice’ resignation letter.
YouTube India's resignation letter-related post is hilarious.(Unsplash/@glenncarstenspeters)
Published on Jun 24, 2022 04:36 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

When a trend takes the different social media platforms by storm, it doesn’t take long for brands to join in with their special posts. Case in point, YouTube India’s share about a hilarious resignation letter that they posted to join an ongoing viral trend. Under the trend, people are imagining precise yet funny letters that they could write while quitting their jobs.

“Nice resignation letter,” YouTube India wrote and shared an image of the letter. Written on paper with pen, the letter starts with “To whomsoever it may concern. ” We won’t give away everything, so take a look at the post to see what else it shows:

The post has been shared a day ago. Since being posted, it has gathered more than 8,600 likes and counting. The share has also accumulated several comments from people.

Bajaj Capital joined in on the fun to share a hilarious resignation letter. To which, YouTube India also shared a funny reply. Take a look at the tweets:

“Aap resign mat karo,” posted an individual. They received a reply which read, “Never.”

A few days ago another resignation letter shared by a Twitter user went viral. Captioned “Short and sweet,” the post left people laughing.

What are your thoughts on the post?

twitter
