YouTuber Ishan Sharma buys first house in Bengaluru, says ‘You can’t put amount on peace of mind’

YouTuber and content creator Ishan Sharma has announced the purchase of his first house in Bengaluru, calling it a major milestone after having “rented all his life”. Sharma is a Bengaluru-based YouTube creator with over 1.7 million subscribers.(X/@Ishansharma7390)

In a post shared on X, Sharma posed with the building and keys in hand. “Just bought the first house of my life in Bengaluru! I’ve rented all my life. Some will say buying a house is a bad idea. But not everything is an investment which needs to have a ROI (return on investment). You can’t put a rupee amount to the peace of mind and safety a home provides,” he wrote in his post.

Sharma’s post struck a chord online, sparking conversations about home ownership, financial planning and lifestyle choices among young working professionals, especially in Bengaluru, where Sharma is currently based.

Reacting to the post, one user wrote, “Buying a house is not a bad idea but buying one where u will live specially if u are sacrificing on the quality of life compared to what u can achieve if u rent expensing the same or lesser money per month.”

“Property prices are increasing like hell in Bengaluru. It’s a good decision you bought one now. Congratulations!” commented another.

“This is exactly how I respond to those who say buying a house is not a wise investment. ‘Not everything in your life has to be a good investment,’” wrote a third user.

“Genuine milestone Ishan. Owning your first place is clarity and stability, not a financial formula. The value in your parents’ reaction is the real return,” expressed another.

Who is Ishan Sharma?

According to his LinkedIn bio, Sharma is a Bengaluru-based YouTube creator with over 1.7 million subscribers. He is best known for videos on upskilling, business and artificial intelligence.

Sharma also runs MarkitUp, a marketing agency that has worked with over 40 brands in India, the US and the UK, helping them grow through organic and shareable content. He is also the co-author of Unlocking Unicorn Secrets, a book that traces the journeys of 20 Indian unicorn founders, including OYO’s Ritesh Agarwal, Zerodha’s Nikhil and Nithin Kamath, and MamaEarth’s Ghazal and Varun Alagh.

The YouTuber has previously worked with global tech giants like Google, Apple, Amazon, Meta, Nvidia and Intel. He also hosts Limitless with Ishan, a podcast featuring leading entrepreneurs, creators and industry leaders.