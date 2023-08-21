YouTuber recreates nuclear explosion scene from Oppenheimer without CGI

A video shared by YouTube William H Baker related to Christopher Nolan’s latest film Oppenheimer has left people fascinated. In the video, he recorded how he, along with his team, created the nuclear explosion scene from the film without using CGI. A YouTuber recreated the nuclear explosion scene from Oppenheimer without using CGI. (YouTube/William H Baker)

The video opens to show Baker explaining how he wanted to recreate the scene without using CGI, and for that, he engaged in hours of research. He finally discovered that there were several effects used in the scene, so he started his project by recreating each of them one by one. He used a lot of items in his project to get the desired effects - like a fish tank, glitter, water, cornstarch, glue, oils, and even a frying pan.

“We recreated Christopher Nolan's nuclear explosion from Oppenheimer with zero CGI, along with a few other effects from Oppenheimer. With Oppenheimer's budget of $100 million, we had no clue if this was even possible. Through lots of experimentation and testing, it was surprising just how close we were able to recreate the practical effects from Oppenheimer without any VFX of our own. I still can't believe what we were able to do,” Baker posted while sharing the video.

Take a look at this video showing the YouTuber recreating a scene from Oppenheimer:

The video, since being shared a few days ago, has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated close to 2.8 million views, and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the video has also collected tons of comments.

What did YouTube users say about this video featuring a scene from Oppenheimer?

“My gosh, this was a joy to watch! Really shows what you can accomplish creatively with some clever thinking,” praised a YouTube user. “This is what YouTube is all about. Thanks for bringing joy and creativity into your workflow! Such a fun watch,” joined another. “The editing for this video is amazing! It’s almost like we’re watching a movie version of a YouTube video!” joined a third. “Amazing job editing and reproducing the effects! I would really like to see the reaction of Nolan to this one. I am sure he would be amazed,” wrote a fourth.

