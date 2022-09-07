Yuvraj Singh hearts video showing Jason Momoa shaving his hair for a good cause

Jason Momoa recently took to Instagram to share a video of him getting his signature locks shaved. Since being posted, the clip has received an outpouring of love from netizens as in the video he explains how he is chopping his hair to raise awareness about the harmful effects of single-use plastic items on our environment. The clip has won people over and also accumulated several likes, including one from Yuvraj Singh.

“Here's to new beginnings let’s spread the aloha. Be better at protecting our land and oceans. We need to cut single-use plastics out of our lives and out of our seas. plastic bottles, plastic bags, packaging, utensils all of it,” he shared as a part of the caption. In the video, the Aquaman actor explained how single-use plastic items are running the environment. He also urged others to take action to create a better future.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted two day ago. Since being shared, the video has gathered over 8.4 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also accumulated several likes, including one from former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh. Furthermore, the video prompted people to post various comments.

Canadian actor Aleks Paunovic reacted to the video and dropped an appreciative message for Momoa. “Always with the best message my man,” he wrote. “Yooooo, big move for a great cause!” commented an Instagram user. “Dude! That’s huge,” expressed another. “So grateful for all that you do for our oceans!” posted a third. “Noooo, yeahhhh! But noooo,” joked a fourth. “Hair grows back and it’s for a great cause! I’m sure it will look amazing,” shared a fifth.