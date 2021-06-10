Home / Trending / Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma’s viral exercise video wows people
The image shows Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma engaged in an intense workout session.(Instagram/@yuzi_chahal23)
The image shows Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma engaged in an intense workout session.(Instagram/@yuzi_chahal23)
trending

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma’s viral exercise video wows people

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma’s exercise video gathered tons of appreciative comments on Instagram.
READ FULL STORY
By Trisha Sengupta
UPDATED ON JUN 10, 2021 10:26 AM IST

Yuzvendra Chahal’s exercise video with wife Dhanashree Verma is the latest clip creating a buzz online. The couple’s fitness and workout regime may inspire you to start working out too.

Yuzvendra Chahal took to Instagram to share the video. “Training every single day to turn things around @dhanashree9,” he wrote while posting the clip.

The video opens to show Dhanashree Verma throwing some air punches. Soon Yuzvendra Chahal also joins her and they continue their exercise regime.

Take a look at the video which shows Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma’s intense workout session:

Since being posted a day ago, the exercise video of Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma gathered more than 4.9 lakh likes – and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also prompted people to share all sorts of comments. Many praised the couple for their workout routine. There were some who wrote how they are inspired by seeing the video.

“This is awesome,” wrote an Instagram user. “Great,” shared another. "Inspired," commented a third. Many replied with fire emojis to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma’s exercise video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
yuzvendra chahal dhanashree verma instagram + 1 more

Related Stories

IPL 2021: Yuzvendra Chahal shared the image both on Instagram and Twitter.(Instagram/@yuzi_chahal23)
IPL 2021: Yuzvendra Chahal shared the image both on Instagram and Twitter.(Instagram/@yuzi_chahal23)
trending

Yuzvendra Chahal plays chess against 3 RCB teammates at the same time, posts pic

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON APR 13, 2021 11:25 PM IST
IPL 2021: The image shows the Royal Challengers Bangalore player playing chess against three of his teammates, AB de Villiers, Mohammed Siraj, and Washington Sundar, at the same time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.