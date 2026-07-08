Zepto bans delivery driver who exposed himself to woman customer in Lucknow
Zepto has banned a delivery driver who was caught on CCTV exposing himself to a woman customer in Lucknow.
Zepto has banned a delivery driver who was caught on CCTV exposing himself to a woman customer in Lucknow. In a statement to Hindustantimes.com, the quick commerce delivery platform said the incident is being investigated by the police and Zepto is cooperating fully with the investigation.
Here’s what happened
On July 7, a Zepto customer shared CCTV footage on X that shows the delivery driver stopping in front of a customer’s house in Lucknow. Before delivering the order, the delivery driver seemingly unzipped his trousers to expose his private parts.
CCTV footage shows him ringing the doorbell and delivering the order to a woman while exposing himself.
The footage was widely reposted online, sparking backlash against the driver’s obscene behaviour. On Reddit, one anonymous user claimed the victim was his girlfriend who has been left traumatised by the incident.
“The victim here is my girlfriend, this has been a horrifying experience for her. Though I would like to bring some good news that the loser has been caught by police at 1 pm today and he has been given “treatment” afaik. Lucknow Police did the work real quick which is just amazing,” the Reddit user claimed.
Zepto bans delivery driver
In a statement to Hindustantimes.com, a Zepto spokesperson confirmed that the delivery partner had been banned from the quick commerce platform.
“At Zepto, the safety of our users is our highest priority. Every delivery partner on our platform undergoes a background verification process before being onboarded.
“In this instance, we acted immediately and permanently removed the delivery partner from the platform. We understand that the individual has since been arrested by the police, and we are fully cooperating with the authorities in their investigation,” the spokesperson said.
(Also read: Man accused of exposing himself to woman, touching her inappropriately at Whole Foods)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Jain
Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat.Read More