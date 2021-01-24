Zestfully cool! This slo-mo clip of squeezing an orange peel may make you play it on loop. Watch
The winter season may come with chilly winds and a dip in the mercury but it surely has its perks. Fresh fruits like oranges are one of those delicious gifts that winter brings. Enjoying this piece of fruit under the warm winter sun is something that most of us enjoy. Now, this Reddit video featuring the peel of an orange has grabbed the attention of netizens and may interest you too.
The clip shared on the subreddit ‘oddlysatisfying’ shows a person holding a piece of orange peel. The slow-motion video captures the frame as the peel is squeezed and it may satisfy you highly.
“Squeezing orange peel in the sunlight,” reads the caption.
Take a look at the video:
Shared on January 23, the clip has garnered over 47,000 upvotes and tons of comments. People couldn’t stop expressing how satisfying the video looked. Many also wrote that they could smell the video.
“I never thought I’d be mesmerized by an orange peel,” wrote a Reddit user. “Looks like fairy dust,” said another.
“Zestfully cool,” commented a third. “I can smell and feel this,” expressed one individual.
What are your thoughts on this satisfying clip?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Zestfully cool! Netizens love this slo-mo clip of squeezing an orange peel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Canadian company looking to pay people to taste-test candies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sick python spotted in septic tank in Agra, rescued later
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ISS shares awe-inspiring pictures of Earth's aurora from space. Seen them yet?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Watch: Soldiers cross knee-deep snow to help mom, newborn reach home in J&K
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dubai-based Indian boy creates amazing portrait of PM Modi as Republic Day gift
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Artist creates intricate origami samurai figure from a single paper sheet
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Video of guinea pigs munching on cucumber slices gets nearly 14 million views
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Watch: Little kid has a very special ‘guardian angel’. It’s a cat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The Rock’s Insta post with daughter gets over 3 million likes. It’s adorable
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cricketer Kevin O'Brien’s kids react most sweetly after seeing dad on TV. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Picture of parking sign tweeted by Anand Mahindra makes netizens giggle
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
You’ll relate to this cat if you're someone who always wants snuggles. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Here’s what colours of this barred spiral galaxy say about its star population
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘First ever’ virtual reality movie premiere takes place for short film Baba Yaga
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox