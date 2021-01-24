Zestfully cool! This slo-mo clip of squeezing an orange peel may make you play it on loop. Watch

The winter season may come with chilly winds and a dip in the mercury but it surely has its perks. Fresh fruits like oranges are one of those delicious gifts that winter brings. Enjoying this piece of fruit under the warm winter sun is something that most of us enjoy. Now, this Reddit video featuring the peel of an orange has grabbed the attention of netizens and may interest you too.

The clip shared on the subreddit ‘oddlysatisfying’ shows a person holding a piece of orange peel. The slow-motion video captures the frame as the peel is squeezed and it may satisfy you highly.

“Squeezing orange peel in the sunlight,” reads the caption.

Take a look at the video:

Shared on January 23, the clip has garnered over 47,000 upvotes and tons of comments. People couldn’t stop expressing how satisfying the video looked. Many also wrote that they could smell the video.

“I never thought I’d be mesmerized by an orange peel,” wrote a Reddit user. “Looks like fairy dust,” said another.

“Zestfully cool,” commented a third. “I can smell and feel this,” expressed one individual.

What are your thoughts on this satisfying clip?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON