Zomato praised after Mumbai woman highlights seamless delivery by wheelchair-bound partner: 'Amazing initiative'

A LinkedIn post by a Mumbai-based woman praising Zomato’s inclusive delivery system after a wheelchair-bound delivery partner delivered her order is winning hearts online. Social media users praised Zomato’s inclusive practices. (LinkedIn/Maira Q)

In her post, the woman shared a photo of the delivery agent and wrote that soon after she placed an order on Zomato, she received an automated call informing her that her assigned partner was a person with a disability. The system then asked if she was comfortable proceeding with the order or if she preferred an alternate rider. “The process was smooth, timely, and designed to ensure accessibility for everyone involved,” she said.

The woman said that she chose to continue, after which the delivery partner personally called to let her know that he uses a wheelchair and requested if she could collect the order downstairs. She said the interaction was “warm, respectful, and effortless,” adding that the experience was seamless from start to finish.

“What stood out was how well the system worked. The order arrived on time. The communication was clear. The experience was seamless,” the woman said.

She went on to say that “This is what thoughtful inclusion looks like, where accessibility is integrated into everyday operations. No special effort, just smart design that supports both the customer and the delivery partner”. She also commended Zomato for building a process that gives people with disabilities greater access to employment while ensuring smooth service for users.

“Zomato’s model here is a great example of inclusive efficiency, a process that ensures dignity, clarity, and timeliness for everyone,” she wrote.

(Also Read: Zomato CEO flooded with messages for 'jugaad' access to District app: 'My DMs are full')

Social media reactions

The post quickly caught the attention of social media users who praised Zomato’s inclusive practices.

“Love places where diversity and inclusion are not just taglines but part of the culture,” one user commented.

“This is a strong example of inclusive design in action, seamlessly built into every step to preserve dignity and accessibility. Zomato shows how designing for everyone from the start creates efficient, empathetic systems that benefit all. Kudos to the team for setting such a powerful standard,” wrote another.

“I recently had a remarkable experience where my order was delivered by a delivery partner using a wheelchair. What truly amazed me was not only Zomato’s commitment to inclusivity, but also the individual’s dedication and professionalism in a role that demands working in diverse conditions — from unpredictable weather to challenging roads, and at times, difficult customers,” shared a third user.

“As a PWD myself , I truly appreciate Zomato thoughtful approach. It’s inspiring to see inclusion built seamlessly into everyday operations, ensuring dignity, respect, and efficiency for both customers and delivery partners,” expressed one user.