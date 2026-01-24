Zomato rider rescues puppy from busy road, adopts him: ‘I tried my best to find his family’
The video of the rescue was shared on Instagram by Devesh Agarwal, a Zomato delivery executive.
In the middle of chaos and speeding cars, a small act of kindness changed everything. A Zomato rider’s brave rescue of a helpless puppy has gone viral, proving that heroes can be found in the most unexpected places.
A short video on Instagram captured a scared puppy weaving between moving cars, just seconds away from danger.
The Zomato rider could have ignored the scene, but instead chose to act quickly and bravely. The video of the rescue was shared on Instagram by Devesh Agarwal, a Zomato delivery executive who stepped in to save the puppy.
Also Read: Loyal dog in China waits daily in corridor for deceased owner: ‘Had tears running down its face’
Puppy finds new home:
In the video, Agarwal explains how the puppy was clearly scared and confused, moving in and out of traffic. Realising that there was no time to waste, he stopped and rushed to help.
Instead of waiting for someone else, Agarwal gently picked up the puppy and carried it to a safe place away from the road. What followed made the moment even more special.
He first tried to find the puppy’s family, but when he could not, he adopted and kept the little one safe with him.
The puppy, later named Duggu, was then seen sitting calmly inside Agarwal’s bag.
The video then transitions to the puppy calmly sleeping and playing with him.
HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when he responds.
Also Read: Bengaluru Swiggy delivery agent wins hearts by helping stranded family with fuel, video goes viral
Check out the video here:
Here's how people reacted to the video:
The video quickly received an outpouring of love and praise from viewers across social media.
One of the users commented, “His gesture shows us, you don't need to be rich in your pocket but to be at heart.”
A second user commented, “Zomato just doesn't have delivery partners, they have legends.”
“Bro, you actually get to experience the best part of your life!” another user commented.
The video was shared on January 19, 2026, and since then, it has gained 7.9 lakh views and numerous comments.