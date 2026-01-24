Zomato rider rescues puppy from busy road, adopts him: ‘I tried my best to find his family’

In the middle of chaos and speeding cars, a small act of kindness changed everything. A Zomato rider’s brave rescue of a helpless puppy has gone viral, proving that heroes can be found in the most unexpected places. In the video, the rider explained how the puppy was clearly scared and confused. (@dev.drilling/Instagram)

A short video on Instagram captured a scared puppy weaving between moving cars, just seconds away from danger.

The Zomato rider could have ignored the scene, but instead chose to act quickly and bravely. The video of the rescue was shared on Instagram by Devesh Agarwal, a Zomato delivery executive who stepped in to save the puppy.

Also Read: Loyal dog in China waits daily in corridor for deceased owner: ‘Had tears running down its face’ Puppy finds new home: In the video, Agarwal explains how the puppy was clearly scared and confused, moving in and out of traffic. Realising that there was no time to waste, he stopped and rushed to help.

Instead of waiting for someone else, Agarwal gently picked up the puppy and carried it to a safe place away from the road. What followed made the moment even more special.

He first tried to find the puppy’s family, but when he could not, he adopted and kept the little one safe with him.

The puppy, later named Duggu, was then seen sitting calmly inside Agarwal’s bag.

The video then transitions to the puppy calmly sleeping and playing with him.

