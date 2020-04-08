A worried dad, actor Gaurav S Bajaj says, “I’m frequently cleaning everything around my son out of panic”

Actor Gaurav S Bajaj and wife Sakshi, who became parents last December, have been paranoid about their son Vyom’s health, especially with the Covid-19 outbreak taking a serious turn in India.

The couple and the baby are currently in Bajaj’s hometown Indore.

“We’ve been little more careful. The main gate is locked, and anything coming from outside is carefully sanitised... My son is four months and a few days old, and now with this weather change and temperatures going up, we’re extremely worried about his health,” he says.

Bajaj adds that his obsessive compulsive disorder has reached another level. “I’m frequently cleaning his clothes, wardrobe and bed, even if they’ve already been cleaned… I can feel the panic,” adds the actor, who’s also worried about his pet dog Loy aka Nawab, whom he also lovingly calls his “first son”.

It was when the discussion around TV show shoots getting stalled and a national lockdown started that Bajaj decided to take his son and wife to Indore to drop them. “The idea was to then fly back to Mumbai for my shoots because two-three days of the work were left. But by the time I went to Indore and thought of coming back to Mumbai, everything had got stalled,” he recounts.

Bajaj’s family is helping those in need in their neighbourhood. He’s always trying to help people in Mumbai with food and medicines.

Consciously refraining from posting much on social media, the actor adds, “Many of my friends are stuck away from home. If they see me enjoying via social media, they might feel miserable... So I’m keeping it basic and also calling/video chatting with them, giving them the hope that they’ll soon be able to return.”

And for those still unaware of the gravity of the crisis, he has a message. “I’ve come to know about a family in Indore who had hoarded about 300-350 surgical masks at home and they’re using it daily at home and throwing them way. I explained to them that they’re doing it wrong and that they should donate the unused masks. It’s very important to understand, empathise, be strong and be there for each other,” he ends.

