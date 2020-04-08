e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 08, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / A worried dad, actor Gaurav S Bajaj says, “I’m frequently cleaning everything around my son out of panic”

A worried dad, actor Gaurav S Bajaj says, “I’m frequently cleaning everything around my son out of panic”

Currently in Indore with his wife and his son, the actor’s OCD is on a new level.

tv Updated: Apr 08, 2020 12:49 IST
Shreya Mukherjee
Shreya Mukherjee
Hindustan Times
Actor Gaurav S Bajaj enjoys his time with his son and his dog.
Actor Gaurav S Bajaj enjoys his time with his son and his dog.(Photo: Instagram/gauravsbajaj)
         

Actor Gaurav S Bajaj and wife Sakshi, who became parents last December, have been paranoid about their son Vyom’s health, especially with the Covid-19 outbreak taking a serious turn in India.

The couple and the baby are currently in Bajaj’s hometown Indore.

“We’ve been little more careful. The main gate is locked, and anything coming from outside is carefully sanitised... My son is four months and a few days old, and now with this weather change and temperatures going up, we’re extremely worried about his health,” he says.

Bajaj adds that his obsessive compulsive disorder has reached another level. “I’m frequently cleaning his clothes, wardrobe and bed, even if they’ve already been cleaned… I can feel the panic,” adds the actor, who’s also worried about his pet dog Loy aka Nawab, whom he also lovingly calls his “first son”. 

It was when the discussion around TV show shoots getting stalled and a national lockdown started that Bajaj decided to take his son and wife to Indore to drop them. “The idea was to then fly back to Mumbai for my shoots because two-three days of the work were left. But by the time I went to Indore and thought of coming back to Mumbai, everything had got stalled,” he recounts. 

Bajaj’s family is helping those in need in their neighbourhood. He’s always trying to help people in Mumbai with food and medicines.

Consciously refraining from posting much on social media, the actor adds, “Many of my friends are stuck away from home. If they see me enjoying via social media, they might feel miserable... So I’m keeping it basic and also calling/video chatting with them, giving them the hope that they’ll soon be able to return.” 

And for those still unaware of the gravity of the crisis, he has a message. “I’ve come to know about a family in Indore who had hoarded about 300-350 surgical masks at home and they’re using it daily at home and throwing them way. I explained to them that they’re doing it wrong and that they should donate the unused masks. It’s very important to understand, empathise, be strong and be there for each other,” he ends.

Follow @htshowbiz for more.

top news
3 out of 5 terrorists killed in Kupwara Op from J&K; 2 went to Pak via Attari in 2018
3 out of 5 terrorists killed in Kupwara Op from J&K; 2 went to Pak via Attari in 2018
Make all Covid-19 tests free for citizens, suggests Supreme Court
Make all Covid-19 tests free for citizens, suggests Supreme Court
Covid-19: PM Modi reaches out to political parties over coronavirus response
Covid-19: PM Modi reaches out to political parties over coronavirus response
LIVE: Supreme Court says Covid-19 tests should be made free for Indians
LIVE: Supreme Court says Covid-19 tests should be made free for Indians
Exodus from Wuhan begins as 76-day lockdown ends, but another starts
Exodus from Wuhan begins as 76-day lockdown ends, but another starts
Click to buy: Hyundai brings 500 dealers under online wing to help customers
Click to buy: Hyundai brings 500 dealers under online wing to help customers
Rohit Sharma reveals his ‘biggest cricketing crush’ to Yuvraj Singh
Rohit Sharma reveals his ‘biggest cricketing crush’ to Yuvraj Singh
US President Donald Trump calls WHO China-centric, threatens to cut off funds
US President Donald Trump calls WHO China-centric, threatens to cut off funds
trending topics
Covid-19 LiveCovid-19 crisisCoronavirus updateDonald TrumpCovid-19Rohit Sharma

don't miss

latest news

india news

tv news