Aamir Khan promotes Thugs of Hindostan on Kaun Banega Crorepati with co-star Amitabh Bachchan as host

Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan are gearing up for the release of their film Thugs of Hindostan on Diwali. This is the first time the duo has worked with each other and from the looks of it, they enjoy each other’s company. All the more reason why seeing the two of them in the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati was interesting. Aamir was there to promote their upcoming film.

On November 2, Aamir was on the hot seat with a participant from the Sunderbans called Jalaluddin Gazi, taking questions from Amitabh. The actor appeared on the hot seat in a segment of the show called Kaun Banega Crorepati Karmaveer. Jalaluddin, for the uninitiated, runs schools for underprivileged children. The story of Jalaluddin is an inspirational one; a man who can’t read and write himself and coming from poverty, the man has been instrumental in sending children to school. A taxi driver today, Jalaluddin could not complete his studies and had to beg for a living. Later, he became a rickshaw puller to make ends meet. A chance meeting led him to learn how to drive and he became a taxi driver. His ambition now is to start a college and see students become doctors and engineers.

Aamir and Jalaluddin played the game together and fielded many questions such as ‘Who is currently the first citizen of India?’ and ‘What is the bowling style of the spinner Kuldeep Yadav also known as?’ and ‘According to the Census of 2011, which is the second most spoken language, as a mother tongue, in India?’

During the course of the show, Amitabh revealed some interesting facts of Aamir’s life and ways. The veteran actor revealed how Aamir was in the habit of writing down his dialogues by hand. Explaining his process, Aamir said that it helps him remember his lines better.

Aamir spoke about his fan boy moment of working with Amitabh. “I was a big fan of him when I entered the industry. It was my dream to work with him. I was so elated when I got to work with him.”

Ahead of the telecast, when Aamir had finished shooting the episode, he had taken to social media to express his feelings. He posted a picture of them together, and wrote, “What an exciting day I have had! Just finished shooting for KBC with Mr.Bachchan. Had so much fun. Sir, sorry for all my requests! Couldn’t control myself!” In the picture, Aamir can be seen wearing a checked red jacket and specs. Amitabh, meanwhile, is dressed in a classic blue suit.

Thugs of Hindostan stars Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh, apart from Amitabh and Aamir, and has been directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya of Dhoom 3 fame.

First Published: Nov 03, 2018 15:13 IST