Aamir Khan shares selfie with Amitabh Bachchan from Kaun Banega Crorepati sets

Aamir Khan will promote his upcoming film, the epic Thugs of Hindostan, on Kaun Banega Crorepati. The actor shared a picture from the sets of the reality game show, in which he posed with host and co-star, Amitabh Bachchan.

“What an exciting day I have had! Just finished shooting for KBC with Mr.Bachchan. Had so much fun. Sir, sorry for all my requests! Couldnt control myself!” Aamir wrote alongside the photo. In the picture, Aamir can be seen wearing a red jacket, and specs. Amitabh, meanwhile, is dressed in a classic blue suit.

Aamir is a self-confessed fan of Amitabh’s. “I have been a huge, huge fan of Mr Bachchan all along. The first day of rehearsals when we were sitting and reading scenes together..it was a fanboy moment for me,” he said, according to PTI.

“I couldn’t speak properly, I couldn’t remember my lines, I was going all over the place. It has been a real joy for me that every day that I have sat next to him while we were shooting,” he said.

In an interview to South China Morning Post in April, Aamir has said that his character in the film isn’t someone you could trust. “Thugs of Hindostan is a big action-adventure film. There’s no message in that. I am playing a character who cannot be trusted at all – [so it’s the] very opposite of Dangal … He’s a very slippery character. He has no scruples at all – for money he can sell his mother out. He’s like that,” he said about the role.

“But [the character] is a very entertaining guy. So it’s a very entertaining kind of a film. No message this time. Just have a good time,” he added. Thugs of Hindostan is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya of Dhoom 3.

Thugs of Hindostan is based on Philip Meadows Taylor’s 1839 novel, Confessions of a Thug. The film releases November 8 to coincide with the Diwali weekend.

