Actor Sargun Mehta is missing her abs, blames home-cooked pizza and pasta for it, see pics

tv

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 17:12 IST

Actor Sargun Mehta has lost her abs during quarantine, and she blames home-cooked ‘pizza’, ‘pasta’ for it. She posted pictures of herself, while making this claim.

“Iss quarantine ne mujhse mere abs cheen liye...Mujhe bola tha ghar ke khaane se mote nahi hote .. toh ghar pe banayi ice cream, aur cake aur pasta aur pizza .. Jiss jiss ne mujhe yeh kaha tha unki ab khair nahi,” Sargun quipped. In the pictures she posted she can be seen flaunting her figure in workout outfit.

Seeing the pictures, fans still praised her for maintaining a good physique during the lockdown. A user commented: “hahaha still you look stunning.” Another one wrote: “Even without abs you look so gorgeous and fit.”

On the work front, Sargun recently featured in Badshah and Payal Dev’s song Toxic along with her husband, actor Ravi Dubey. She has plenty of Punjabi films in her kitty too.

