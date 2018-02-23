After Sacred Games, Netflix announces three new Indian original series. Here’s what they’re about and who’s starring

Netflix on Friday announced a slate of three new Indian original series. From drama to horror to mystery, these broad and diverse stories, upon completion, will debut exclusively to over 117 million Netflix members in 190 countries. These series join a larger slate of original productions out of India including Sacred Games, Selection Day, and Bard of Blood.

“We are proud to continue to invest in original content in India. These three series, from the scary to the supernatural, represent the tremendous diversity that Indian storytelling holds for a global audience. We are thrilled to work with some of the world’s most talented writers and producers to bring these stories to life for India and the world.” said Erik Barmack, vice president of international original series, at Netflix.

The deadliest games are the ones we've been fooled into playing. Here's the first look of #SacredGames pic.twitter.com/F1gBkaVGSf — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) February 23, 2018

Leila, from writer and executive producer Urmi Juvekar, based on a book by Prayaag Akbar, tells the story of Shalini, a free-thinking woman in search of the daughter she lost upon her arrest 16 years earlier. Set in the near future, this inventive, boundary-breaking story centres around longing, faith and loss.

Ghoul, a horror series based on Arabic folklore, is set in a covert detention centre. Nida, a newly minted interrogator who turned in her own father as an anti-government activist, arrives at the centre to discover that some of the terrorists held there are not of this world. Written and directed by Patrick Graham, and starring Radhika Apte and Manav Kaul, this unique and gripping series, with a supernatural twist, traces Nida’s battle for survival.

Crocodile, written by Binky Mendez, is a young adult murder mystery thriller series set in the seaside state of Goa. When her best friend goes missing, Mira sets out on her own investigation, uncovering secrets among her friends, romantic relationships and community.

