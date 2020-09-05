Akanksha Puri confirms she has quit Vighnaharta Ganesh but not for Bigg Boss 14: ‘Want to grow and want people to see the real me’

tv

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 16:28 IST

Actor Akanksha Puri has confirmed that she has quit the TV show Vighnaharta Ganesh, adding that she has no complaints against anyone. Akanksha plays Ganesh’s mom, Goddess Parvati on the show. She also opened up on rumours around her participation in the upcoming reality show Bigg Boss 14.

Confirming her exit from the show and insisting that it did not end on a sour note, Akanksha told Times of India, “No, there is no truth to it. I have no complaints with anyone. The channel is very happy with me and they have always supported me. In fact, they did not want me to leave, they wanted if any how something can be worked out and I could stay back. There are no negative reasons behind my decision. The show has always revolved around me, Ganesh was always animated. For them it is a tough decision and I totally understand. Because I am the face of the show and replacing me is not going to be easy.” She further said that she had to take the tough but important and risky decision for herself, adding she is grateful she had work when most people were at home, worrying about a livelihood during the pandemic induced lockdown .

She also told the daily that she decided to quit simply because she does not have anything new as an actor to explore in it anymore. She said she is currently on notice period and shall be with the show till September 3. “I wanted to come out of Goddess zone and stop playing Mata Parvati on screen. We have already done around 730 episodes and there is nothing more to explore as an actor. Now, I have become very restricted, which for me as an actor is not a very good sign. My main reason behind quitting the show is that I want to grow and want people to see the real me.”

“But I would like to clear that I am not quitting Vighnaharta Ganesh for Bigg Boss 14. I’ve not been approached for it. I am not part of Bigg Boss 14,” she added.

Akanksha had earlier said she was offered a wild card entry in the last season of the show, which starred her then boyfriend Paras Chhabra. She said in an interview in June, “Yes I was offered a good offer from the makers to enter as a wild-card and things could have worked according to me. But I did not take up thinking that it might hamper his strategy and his game would get weaken. There was another reason that I am already doing a regular show. I am a very strong individual and would have come out as a strong competition. I feel if we ever enter any competition I would win as I am way stronger than him.”

Also read: Kaun Banega Crorepati’s newly constructed sets unveiled, crew performs puja before shooting begins

Akanksha was in the limelight ever since Paras entered the reality show hosted by Salman Khan. Paras and Akanksha were dating till the time the show began and they even stirred controversies when both talked about being open to Paras flirting on the show for the sake of the game. However, things turned sour with Paras growing closer to co-contestant Mahira Sharma.

While a connection was obvious on the show, Mahira and Paras are yet to confirm any relationship.

Follow @htshowbiz for more