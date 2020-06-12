Paras Chhabra’s ex Akanksha says she was offered wild-card entry in Bigg Boss 13: ‘I would win, I am way stronger than him’

tv

Television actor Akanksha Puri, who has been in the news for her nasty break-up with Bigg Boss 13 finalist Paras Chhabra, said that she was offered a wild-card entry in the show. However, she chose not to take it up as she did not want to weaken his game.

In an interview with The Times of India, Akanksha said, “Yes I was offered a good offer from the makers to enter as a wild-card and things could have worked according to me. But I did not take up thinking that it might hamper his strategy and his game would get weaken. There was another reason that I am already doing a regular show. I am a very strong individual and would have come out as a strong competition. I feel if we ever enter any competition I would win as I am way stronger than him.”

Paras and Akanksha, who were in a relationship for more than three years, are said to have called it quits because of his closeness with Mahira Sharma in Bigg Boss 13. However, Mahira has vehemently denied being the reason for Paras and Akanksha’s break-up, insisting that she kept a distance from him as he was committed.

Akanksha currently plays the lead role in Vighnaharta Ganesh and has no plans of entering Bigg Boss 14. When asked about it, she told the publication, “Yaar, do you really think Bigg Boss 14 will happen during such a condition? There’s so much happening. Shows are shutting down and all. In fact, we don’t even know if the shoots are going to start and if things are going to be fine soon. I have no clue if the show is going to happen this time or if it is coming up with a new season.”

She said that she is quite satisfied acting in Vighnaharta Ganesh for now and added, “Right now, it is way too early to talk about a new show or being a part of Bigg Boss 14. Let’s see where life takes. I would definitely like to entertain my audience in every possible way and I will continue doing different and new things.”

Meanwhile, Paras and Akanksha have been involved in a nasty war of words ever since they parted ways. He claimed that her claim to fame is being his ex-girlfriend, despite being the lead in a show for three years. She hit back by calling him ‘insecure and unprofessional’.

