Amid Covid-19 crisis, Shama Sikander says ‘I would’ve died if James was away at such a time’

tv

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 21:06 IST

Shama Sikander, like many others in the present scenario of the Covid-19 outbreak, is in self-isolation. But the actor finds solace in the fact that her boyfriend, American businessman James Milliron, who otherwise travels all around the world because of his work, is by her side.

“He is right here with me. You can’t imagine how that has happened by the sheer stroke of luck because airports are closing down and he travels so much. I would have died if James was away at such a time, and just thinking about such a situation. I cannot live away from him. It is a great support to have him by my side,” shares Sikander.

The actor herself travels a lot, but says she will now stay put at home for a while till things improve.

“It is very important that we realize the gravity of the situation. It is very scary,” she quickly adds.

Sikander reveals that since she is in total self-isolation and she is quite enjoying it as it has given her time to self-introspect.

”Whenever I am home, I like to spend time with myself. I am quite at ease, honestly. This something I do on regular basis. But knowing that you can’t go out does make you restless. It is not an easy situation. It is difficult to not meet your friends and family,” she explains.

Besides normal daily life, work has been deeply affected as shooting of all projects have stopped indefinitely. Sikander herself has faced the brunt of it.

“I was to do three projects, one films and two webs series but everything is stuck now. I was supposed to start shooting them this month. All my friends are sitting at home, doing nothing. But we have all made a pact that we will not step out at all. At this time, we all must be extremely responsible, we must neither put our health or other’s health in jeopardy,” she says.

Follow @htshowbiz for more.