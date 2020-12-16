Amitabh Bachchan proudly shows off his custom cufflinks carrying grandson Agastya’s name, says he misses him dearly

tv

Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 13:07 IST

Actor Amitabh Bachchan took the opportunity to express his love for his grandchildren on Tuesday’s episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, during the special kids’ week of the show. He showed off custom cufflinks, which bore the name of his grandson, Agastya Nanda.

During the episode, when an 11-year-old contestant asked him about the cufflinks, Amitabh said that he has cufflinks bearing names of all his grandkids, and that they were gifted to him by his family. On that day, he was wearing the ones with Agastya’s name because he said that he was missing him dearly, as Agastya was studying abroad.

Earlier this year, Amitabh had shared an inspiring picture with Agastya straight from the gym at his Mumbai residence. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Amitabh wrote, “Fight .. fight the fit .. fit the fight .. reflective mirrors , laterally inverted imagery .. and the inspiration with Grandson ..” Both Amitabh and Agastya could be seen posing with dumbbells in their gym area.

Agastya also made his Instagram debut this year, and left friends and fans confused by his quirky posts. Agastya’s Instagram has the appearance of a scrapbook, and includes pictures with his sister and friends. Nearly all of them have been ‘liked’ by his uncle, Abhishek Bachchan.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan recalls when he couldn’t afford Rs 2, shares emotional childhood memory

Amitabh was last seen in the Amazon Prime Video film Gulabo Sitabo, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana. He also has Brahmastra, Jhund and Chehre in the pipeline.

Follow @htshowbiz for more