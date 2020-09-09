e-paper
Amitabh Bachchan shares new picture of KBC 12 sets

Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday shared a new picture of the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12. The shine and dazzle of the sets is hard to miss as the veteran actor welcomed all. See picture here.

tv Updated: Sep 09, 2020 17:06 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Amitabh Bachchan shared a new picture of the KBC 12’s sets.
Actor Amitabh Bachchan has shared a new picture from the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 12. Sharing it, the actor wrote in Hindi: “Aadar aadab abhinandan aabhar.” It essentially translates to respect, greetings and gratitude.

The picture shows a grand set, with the dazzle of blue lights everywhere. At the centre is the ‘hot seat’ with considerable distance, in keeping with the Covid-19 guidelines. Behind the console, we can see the outline of Amitabh, as he stands in his signature style with outstretched arms.

 

Reacting to the picture, actor Ranveer Singh wrote: “Love you King”. Amitabh responded to Gully Boy actor’s comment with a bunch of affectionate emojis. Many fans of the senior star dropped emojis in the comments section as a note of appreciation.

Amitabh and Ranver Singh interaction.
On Monday, Amitabh had announced that the shoot for KBC 12 had begun. He has written on Twitter and Instagram in Hindi: “20 saal, 12th parv, KBC: Kaun Banega Crorepati, arambh! (20 years, 12th festival, KBC: Kaun Banega Crorepati, begins!).” He had also shared a couple of pictures showing the dazzle and shine of the new set.

 

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s unseen videos recorded by Rhea Chakraborty go viral. Watch

Some time in August end, Amitabh had shared a promo of the show and had written: “Its coming back .. KBC .. because every ’setback’ needs to be answered with a ‘comeback’ !!@sonytvofficial Jo bhi ho, setback ka jawaab #ComeBack se do. #KBC12 shuru ho raha hai jald hi sirf Sony TV par. #KBC @amitabhbachchan @spnstudionext.”

Earlier in August, Amitabh returned to the sets of KBC, after recovering from Covid-19. This year’s show is special for Amitabh as he completes 20 years of his association with the show. Amitabh made his small screen debut as the host of the popular game show in 2000. He has hosted every season so far, except the third season, which saw Shah Rukh Khan as the host.

