Amrita Dhanoa claims Arhaan Khan duped her of Rs 5 lakh, ex-Bigg Boss 13 contestant says ‘Ready to pay her if she can prove’

Updated: Jan 12, 2020 11:48 IST

Former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arhaan Khan has reacted to claims of actor Amrita Dhanoa, who was arrested recently in a sex racket in Mumbai and had previously alleged that he duped her of Rs 5 lakh. She had also claimed that they were in a relationship. Arhaan has said he is ready to pay her Rs 5 crore if she can prove that he swindled her out of her money.

In an interview with The Times of India, Arhaan said, “If I have taken money from her, please ask her to show bank transactions and prove it. I am ready to give her Rs 5 crore, if she can prove that I took money from her. Also, if I had dated her, please ask her to show my pictures with her. She has not been able to give any proof. Bigg Boss is Asia’s biggest reality show and I have seen this in past also where people have used someone’s name for publicity. She is also doing the same. We all remember how before Abhishek Bachchan’s wedding, a girl claimed of being his wife. She had cut her wrist also for him. But we all know it was fake.”

“Even I read somewhere that she is blaming me for her arrest. I mean, I don’t even know her, how can I get her arrested? I had cleared in the media during an interview that I don’t know this girl (Amrita). However, few publications went ahead and did her interview and she got a chance to spread the lie. I still stand on my ground that I don’t know this girl and have never met her, how can I date her or be in a live-relationship,” the report quoted him as saying.

Amrita came in the limelight when she accused Arhaan of duping her of Rs 5 lakh and claimed that he was cheating her while they were in a relationship. Unconfirmed sources told IANS that they were in a relationship from 2006 to 2010.

Not much is known about Amrita’s Bollywood career either, except that her page on IMDb credits her as featuring in films titled Unlimited Nasha, Parveen Bobby and The World Of Fashion.

