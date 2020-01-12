Deepika Padukone hugs street kids in Mumbai, calls it ‘joys of life’. Watch video

bollywood

Updated: Jan 12, 2020 11:02 IST

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone was a picture of grace as she hugged street kids Saturday evening after a dinner outing in Mumbai and also posed with them. The actor shared the pictures on her Instagram stories.

Street kids hug Deepika. ( Varinder Chawla )

A smiling Deepika surrounded by fans. ( Varinder Chawla )

In a video that has surfaced online, Deepika is seen coming out of an eatery after her dinner. Even as paparazzi wait for her, she is mobbed by a group of fans who are street kids. As she spots the kids, she bends forward to bring them closer and smiles lovingly. She also poses with kids in the video. The kids can be seen cherishing their moment with the Bollywood star. Sharing a picture of the kids posing with her, Deepika wrote, “Joys of life.”

Also read: Chhapaak: As Deepika Padukone champions their cause, meet real life acid attack survivors

Deepika wore a grey pullover over a white T-shirt and paired it with light blue denims for her outing. She kept the look elegant, with a black handbag and white shoes.

Deepika talks to her fans outside a Mumbai eatery. ( Varinder Chawla )

Deepika is currently enjoying the rave reviews that her latest film Chhapaak has been receiving. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak hit theatres on Friday. Loosely based on the life of Delhi’s Laxmi Agarwal, the film traces the journey and struggles of acid attack survivor Malti, essayed by Deepika.

The actor has been proudly promoting the film that marks her production debut. “For whatever reason, if I had said no to Chhapaak, it would be the biggest regret of my life,” she had told Hindustan Times in an interview.

Saluting the spirit of acid attack survivors like Laxmi, Deepika added, “When I heard the narration, I was like, ‘Wow, the film makes you think and feel at so many levels.’ For me, that’s the sign of a beautiful film. I think the overarching theme here, and drawing from Laxmi’s life, is the human spirit and hope. She is a huge inspiration not just for other acid attack survivors but for us, as a society.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more