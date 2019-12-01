Ananya Panday reveals she got Bigg Boss cake for 17th birthday: ‘I am one of those obsessed fans’

tv

Did you know Ananya Panday is a huge fan of Bigg Boss? The actor revealed in an interview with IANS that she, and her mother Bhavana Pandey, are regular viewers of the reality show and bonded over it.

“I think this is one of the shows that my mom and I bond over. In fact, my mother got a Bigg Boss themed cake on my 17th birthday because I was so obsessed with the show. I am one of those obsessed fans who ask everyone to keep quiet when the show comes on TV,” she said.

Ananya recently shot for an episode of Bigg Boss 13, to promote her upcoming release, Pati Patni Aur Woh. The episode, which will also feature her co-stars Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar, is set to air Sunday night.

For Ananya, it was a rather surreal experience to be a part of the show which she grew up watching. “So, finally when I went to Bigg Boss 13 for Pati Patni Aur Woh promotions, I was so much in awe I couldn’t speak much. I was like, is this for real? I was overwhelmed to see Salman Khan sir in real life! I was like…am I really here on the set of Bigg Boss, a show that I have seen so many years?”

Currently, Bigg Boss is in its 13th season and is hosted by Salman Khan, who has returned as host for the tenth consecutive time. Unlike a few previous seasons, Bigg Boss 13 features only celebrity contestants and no commoners.

Bigg Boss 13, which was originally supposed to conclude in January, has been given a five-week extension after getting an overwhelming response from the audience. However, speculation is rife that despite being offered a hefty paycheck, Salman might not host the extended episodes due to prior commitments.

