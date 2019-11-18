Anita Hassanandani endorses reality shows, says they ‘let the real you shine on screen’

tv

From playing fictional characters to representing yourself in a reality show, both come with their own challenges. And actor Anita Hassanandani has experienced the best of both worlds. Be it Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Nach Baaliye, Anita feels it has only helped her grow stronger.

“When actors do a daily soap, the audience starts believing in your reel life. Some don’t know the difference between reel and real. But when we do a reality show, the audience get to see the real you which is great for TV actor. Reality shows let the real you shine on screen and have a journey that can remember for life,” Anita says.

In a career spanning over 20 years, Anita has appeared in successful TV shows such as Kkavyanjali, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Naagin 3. Despite having experienced highs and lows in her career, the actor strongly believes, “If you do your best in life, things will fall into place. One has to be positive and not become over competitive. Not everybody can be number one. You have to find place for yourself and try to be happy with your work choices. Stay focused, don’t give up and lose hope and gradually go up. That’s what I followed all through my life.”

The actor says that her family and friends keep her grounded. “I come from a very simple family and everybody around me keeps me grounded. It is about your surroundings and people who helped you be on the right direction. I really give credit to people who have helped me grounded,” Anita says.

