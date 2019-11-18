e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 18, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 18, 2019

Anita Hassanandani endorses reality shows, says they ‘let the real you shine on screen’

Actor Anita Hassanandani has said that reality shows ‘let the real you shine on screen’.

tv Updated: Nov 18, 2019 19:08 IST
Sangeeta Yadav
Sangeeta Yadav
Hindustan Times
Anita Hassanandani has been working in TV for two decades.
Anita Hassanandani has been working in TV for two decades.
         

From playing fictional characters to representing yourself in a reality show, both come with their own challenges. And actor Anita Hassanandani has experienced the best of both worlds. Be it Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Nach Baaliye, Anita feels it has only helped her grow stronger.

“When actors do a daily soap, the audience starts believing in your reel life. Some don’t know the difference between reel and real. But when we do a reality show, the audience get to see the real you which is great for TV actor. Reality shows let the real you shine on screen and have a journey that can remember for life,” Anita says.

 

View this post on Instagram

🖤

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on

In a career spanning over 20 years, Anita has appeared in successful TV shows such as Kkavyanjali, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Naagin 3. Despite having experienced highs and lows in her career, the actor strongly believes, “If you do your best in life, things will fall into place. One has to be positive and not become over competitive. Not everybody can be number one. You have to find place for yourself and try to be happy with your work choices. Stay focused, don’t give up and lose hope and gradually go up. That’s what I followed all through my life.”

The actor says that her family and friends keep her grounded. “I come from a very simple family and everybody around me keeps me grounded. It is about your surroundings and people who helped you be on the right direction. I really give credit to people who have helped me grounded,” Anita says.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Avalanche hits Army positions in Siachen Glacier, jawans stuck under snow
Avalanche hits Army positions in Siachen Glacier, jawans stuck under snow
‘Didn’t discuss Shiv Sena’: Sharad Pawar after talks with Sonia Gandhi
‘Didn’t discuss Shiv Sena’: Sharad Pawar after talks with Sonia Gandhi
Ramdas Athawale hints at Sena-BJP compromise in Maharashtra
Ramdas Athawale hints at Sena-BJP compromise in Maharashtra
‘I dare you’: Paswan to Kejriwal over report on ‘undrinkable’ water
‘I dare you’: Paswan to Kejriwal over report on ‘undrinkable’ water
In wake of JNU protest, entry, exit points at 2 Delhi metro stations closed
In wake of JNU protest, entry, exit points at 2 Delhi metro stations closed
Gambhir blames Dhoni’s reminder for missed hundred in 2011 World Cup final
Gambhir blames Dhoni’s reminder for missed hundred in 2011 World Cup final
VVS Laxman names ‘India’s biggest match-winner he played with’
VVS Laxman names ‘India’s biggest match-winner he played with’
Watch: What PM Modi wants all MPs to learn from NCP & BJD
Watch: What PM Modi wants all MPs to learn from NCP & BJD
trending topics
HTLS 2019Manish MalhotraChidambaramTanushree DuttaJNU protestsGood Newwz trailerArvind KejriwalParliament Winter Session live updates

don't miss

latest news

India News

TV News