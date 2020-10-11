e-paper
Home / TV / Anita Hassanandani on announcing pregnancy: We knew from the start 2020 is the year, I am due in February 2021

Anita Hassanandani on announcing pregnancy: We knew from the start 2020 is the year, I am due in February 2021

Actor Anita Hassanandani and husband Rohit Reddy had been planning for a baby, and decided that 2020 would be the year.

tv Updated: Oct 11, 2020 12:46 IST
Rishabh Suri
Rishabh Suri
Hindustan Times
Actor Anita Hassanandani and husband Rohit Reddy shared a video on Instagram, announcing the good news.
Actor Anita Hassanandani and husband Rohit Reddy shared a video on Instagram, announcing the good news.
         

Actor Anita Hassanandani and husband Rohit Reddy are all set to welcome their bundle of joy. They took to Instagram on Saturday evening and made the big announcement through a video, where the two depict different phases of their courtship, marriage, and then she reveals her baby bump.

Excitement is palpable in her voice when we talk to her, “Excited, thrilled, nervous — what else right now!” The duo was helped by the Covid-19 lockdown to keep the news a secret till this point. Hassanandani says she got to know about the pregnancy in the first month itself, and she is due in February 2021.

“See, luckily or whatever, but because of the Covid situation, I didn’t have to step out, so nobody has seen me. I was literally locked inside the house, that made it slightly easy. It is difficult of course, keeping this news, but we managed and also realised that we are good at it,” laughs the 39-year-old. 

What made her and Reddy decide that this was the perfect time to plunge into parenthood? She says, “Honestly, we have been planning it for a while now. It was not necessarily that we had to do it at this time. We knew right from the start that 2020 is the year, and I think it happened at a great time. God planned it beautifully.”

Their families got emotional when the couple broke the news to them. Hassanandani says, “They were all teary eyed, so amazed, and ecstatic. Something like this is always full of mixed emotions, they are very happy.”

Has there been some puja or ceremony already, going by the attire she dons at one point in the video? The actor clarifies, “It was just for fun, I took my wedding dupatta. As far as prepping for this phase goes, abhi toh bas shuruaat hai. There is lots to do, and we are looking forward to all of it. A new phase is about to start.”

