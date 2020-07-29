e-paper
Home / TV / Anupam Shyam’s brother confirms actor is stable, thanks Manoj Bajpayee and Sonu Sood for their help

Anupam Shyam's brother confirms actor is stable, thanks Manoj Bajpayee and Sonu Sood for their help

The condition of Pratigya actor Anupam Shyam has improved and his brother Anurag informs fans that the senior actor even had dinner last night.

tv Updated: Jul 29, 2020 15:34 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Currently in the hospital, Anupam Shyam's condition has improved.
Currently in the hospital, Anupam Shyam’s condition has improved.
         

Actor Anupam Shyam, who was admitted to the intensive care unit of a Mumbai hospital, is now stable, his brother Anurag has confirmed. Anurag also revealed that many celebs helped the family financially in this difficult time.

He said while Manoj Bajpayee has been helping the family of the 62-year-old actor, Sonu Sood has also approached the doctors. Anurag told Mumbai Mirror, “We are grateful to those who have acknowledged the difficult times we are going through and thank those who have donated for my brother’s treatment. His condition has improved and he also had dinner last night.”

The Twitter handle of Cine and TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) urged people to come forward and donate for Anupam’s cause and tweeted, “Misfortune of ill health has befallen on our much-loved actor Anupam Shyam. Your donation for his hospital expense would help greatly in this hour of need.”

Anupam was admitted to a Malad hospital where he collapsed during dialysis on Monday and had to be shifted to the Goregaon hospital, the tabloid added. Sonu had quoted a tweet late Tuesday and wrote, “in touch with them.”

 

Also read: Sanjay Dutt’s birthday gift to fans is first look poster of KGF 2 character Adheera, see pic

Anurag had earlier told Spotboye about the actor’s illness and said, “He has been keeping unwell for the last six months now. He has an infection in his kidney due to which we had admitted him to Hinduja Hospital back then and got him treated for almost one and half month. That time his health got fine but he was suggested dialysis, from time to time. But he decided to go for ayurvedic treatment as dialysis costs a lot. That didn’t help. He got breathless recently because of not doing dialysis. His chest was filled with water, so we again started his dialysis and he started getting relief.”

Apart from playing the popular negative role of Thakur Sajjan Singh in Pratugya, Anupam has also worked in feature films, including Dil Se, Lajja, Nayak, Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, Bandit Queen, and Slumdog Millionaire among others.

