Home / TV / Anurag Kashyap calls Paatal Lok India's best crime thriller: 'I am so inspired'

Anurag Kashyap calls Paatal Lok India’s best crime thriller: ‘I am so inspired’

Anurag Kashyap says his ‘filmmaker’s heart is full of joy’ after watching Anushka Sharma’s Paatal Lok, starring Jaideep Ahlawat.

tv Updated: May 15, 2020 18:39 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Paatal Lok premiered Friday.
Paatal Lok premiered Friday.
         

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is mighty impressed with the latest web series, Paatal Lok which is features Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead role. Anushka Sharma has produced the series directed by Avinash Arun and Prosit Roy. The show also features Neeraj Kabi, Gul Panag, Ishwak Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Swastika Mukherjee and Niharika Lyra Dutt.

Anurag wrote in a series of tweets Friday afternoon, “My filmmaker’s heart is full of joy. I just saw PAATAAL LOK. The best crime thriller I have seen to come out of this country in the longest time, maybe forever. Abhishek, Neeraj Kabi, Swastika, Vipin, Gul .. have seen them all before , always at their best, it’s the ones I saw the first time- Niharika , Jagjeet, Ishwak took my heart. Great job Avinash Arun and Prosit. Kudos to the producers for standing by the team.”

Also read: Paatal Lok review: Anushka Sharma’s show is Amazon’s black-hearted yet brave answer to Sacred Games

He further tweeted, “In the end .. Jaideep Ahlawat and Sudip Sharma .. your finest work yet. and the team of writers, casting directors , assistants(Red heart), cinematographers, production designer, costumes . Everyone involved take a bow. I am so inspired . Streaming on @PrimeVideoIN.”

 

 

About picking Paatal Lok, Jaideep had told PTI in an interview, “When I heard the story for the first time I found the basic premise very interesting. When I read the full show, I felt my character was written with a lot of interest. It was a very intriguing role with many shades. Every character and every moment in the show has a lot of thought behind it. The show was also an opportunity to work with some really good artistes. Plus the series is coming on Amazon Prime which is a huge platform for an actor to go global.”

 

Pataal Lok opened Friday to rave reviews. Hindustan Times’ review for Paatal Lok said, “In its attempt to produce a show on par with Netflix’s Sacred Games, Amazon Prime might have unwittingly outdone itself. Paatal Lok is a stunning achievement on virtually every level, and despite all its similarities to the path-breaking Netflix series — it is also a cop show with mythological overtones — it is perhaps the most confident step in the evolution of Indian streaming since Amazon’s own Made in Heaven.”

