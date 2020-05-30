tv

Updated: May 30, 2020 02:40 IST

A while back, Urvashi Dholakia had revealed that she slipped under depression after sending her sons, Sagar and Kshitij, off to boarding school. She now says that she’s happy to be spending ample time with them during the lockdown. The trio had taken to TikTok to share videos. “It’s one of the good ways of bonding with my sons. It keeps us entertained. Everyone in the house enjoys watching our madness. It’s a good stress buster,” she says.

The video streaming platform recently faced a lot of flak for churning out videos that promote rape, acid attack and violence. The actor believes that there are some people with a warped mind-set and blaming the platform isn’t a solution. She elaborates, “Any person misusing a platform should be punished. There’s no point blaming a platform because they come with a set of community guidelines and they aren’t meant to be misused or harass and bully someone. However, some people choose to use it in a negative way.”

Talking about how she chooses to use the platform for plain fun, she says, “I don’t relate to their mind-sets. But we often tend to think twice before putting up a video because we’re concerned that somebody might react to it negatively. I use it to create fun videos because that’s what people need right now.”

Recently, broadcasters and television producers engaged in a virtual meeting with CM Udhav Thackeray to resume shoots in a limited scale. Dholakia feels that it’s “a good call” since many actors are facing financial difficulties. She says, “Artistes are sitting at home without any work, struggling to makes ends meet at this point of time. Actors haven’t received any kind of relief. We’ve to run our homes and feed our families. There are so many actors living on rent and the cost of living is so high here. We’ve no option but to start shooting. I’m happy that producers have understood the need to start working.”