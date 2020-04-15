Arti Singh opens up on ‘one of the toughest days’ during lockdown, says she felt low despite having things to be grateful for

tv

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 19:41 IST

Television actor and Bigg Boss 13 finalist Arti Singh is living alone during the lockdown and has been feeling particularly low, despite her friends and family members constantly checking up on her over the phone. In a new Instagram post, she said that Tuesday (March 14) was “one of the toughest days” for her and nothing could make her feel better.

“Yesterday I woke up and got dressed to make some videos. I was looking good..so of course posted some pictures and got a lot of nice messages, but then also I wasn’t feeling too good about the day. Maybe because the lockdown was extended as expected..but it is good for all of us right now! It was one of the toughest days for me, even though I was busy! I know I have so many things to be grateful for! My house, internet, family and friends who call all day to ask about my well being. But I still felt low,” she wrote.

Arti, who has opened up about her battle with depression and anxiety in the past, decided to pen down her feelings to let her fans and followers know that they are not alone in feeling this way. She advised them to share their feelings with others and reassured them that this, too, will pass soon.

“That’s why I’m writing this for all those people who might be feeling the same as me! I had got 3 people messaging me in a row that they are getting anxiety attacks. So just want to say to all of them that it’s okay to feel what you are feeling. And that being grateful should not be a pressure of being able to feel or express. So one advice to everyone, please talk it out to a friend or family member who understands and listens to you! I promise that you might feel a little better. Today there are many people all alone who are feeling restless, but I promise you all that nothing stays forever. Don’t let this situation control you. This is the time you have to fight it out and think in a way that this situation is not stronger than you,” she wrote, urging people to pick up the phone and have a heart-to-heart conversation with someone close to them.

Recently, in an interview, Arti opened up on her struggles during the lockdown and said that though she appears to be happy in her social media posts, there are days when she has cried. She said that living alone and doing all the household chores made her feel tired and lonely.

Arti made her acting debut in 2007 with the television show Maayka. She has worked in shows such as Grihasti, Uttaran, Sasural Simar Ka and Waaris. Recently, she participated in the popular reality show Bigg Boss 13 and finished in the top 5.

