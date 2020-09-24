e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 24, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Asha Negi: Everyone wants to be on digital platforms

Asha Negi: Everyone wants to be on digital platforms

Asha Negi feels OTTs have become a bridge for film and TV actors; adds through OTT, TV actors are being taken seriously as now filmmakers can appreciate their performances on OTT

tv Updated: Sep 24, 2020 19:08 IST
Kavita Awaasthi
Kavita Awaasthi
Mumbai
         

She began her acting career with the TV show Pavitra Rishta only to take a break from the tube for few years and return with a bang on OTT. She starred in web shows Baarish S1 and recently Baarish S2 and Abhay S2 in the last few months.

Negi admits that it was tough for her to wait for projects she wanted to be a part of “as offers on TV weren’t exciting”. “I was getting repetitive roles that of damsel-in-distress or girl-next-door and I became impatient as I had hoped for better roles. I made wrong choices and at one point, I thought maybe I will be a one show wonder and this was it for me. I did some non-fiction shows which kept me busy and then I decided to take a break. It was difficult as I began questioning myself about the hiatus and it also shook my confidence to see my friends getting good projects. Today, I am glad I gave myself that time as I worked on myself as a person and actor,” she says.

 

After her break she starred in Baarish, co-starring Sharman Joshi which was appreciated by the audiences. She feels today, “everyone wants to be on digital platforms”. “Content is king on OTT. One gives a few months to an OTT project and there is more scope for creativity and performance. Through OTT, TV actors are being taken seriously as now filmmakers can appreciate their performances they see online. Digital platforms have become a bridge for film and TV actors.”

With theatres being shut and a lot of content including films being released on OTT, Negi feels it might add to clutter online. “You get all kinds of audiences on OTT and because things are working well for digital platforms, everyone is heading there. It is also a herd mentality which happens on TV too. If something works, everyone wants a part of it. The more, the merrier though only the best content will sustain,” says the actor who will be seen in Anurag Basu’s Ludo next.

 
tags
top news
Bengaluru riots: NIA raids 30 locations, arrests ‘key conspirator’
Bengaluru riots: NIA raids 30 locations, arrests ‘key conspirator’
Kashmiri lawyer Babar Qadri shot dead in Srinagar by unidentified gunmen
Kashmiri lawyer Babar Qadri shot dead in Srinagar by unidentified gunmen
Experts say second wave of Covid-19 at peak in Delhi, says CM Kejriwal
Experts say second wave of Covid-19 at peak in Delhi, says CM Kejriwal
‘Witch-hunt by 3 central agencies’: Rhea Chakraborty to court
‘Witch-hunt by 3 central agencies’: Rhea Chakraborty to court
Cross-border terror among key challenges for Saarc: Jaishankar
Cross-border terror among key challenges for Saarc: Jaishankar
IPL 2020, RCB vs KXIP Live: Rahul begins with three quick boundaries
IPL 2020, RCB vs KXIP Live: Rahul begins with three quick boundaries
Covid-19: Mamata Banerjee announces guidelines for Durga Puja celebrations in Bengal
Covid-19: Mamata Banerjee announces guidelines for Durga Puja celebrations in Bengal
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon SessionFarm bills protest LIVEPoonam PandeyCovid-19 IndiaIPL 2020IPL 2020 Live Score, KXIP vs RCB

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In