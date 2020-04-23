Ashish Chowdhry on Beyhadh 2 going off-air amid lockdown: Hope it reaches a culmination and doesn’t end abruptly

tv

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 16:06 IST

Life is unpredictable, and in Covid-19 times, it’s all the more true. Actor Ashish Chowdhry is going through a similar feeling at the moment. His TV show Beyhadh 2, is one of the three shows that will not return on a channel, after this lockdown ends. Reacting to the reports, Chowdhry says, “nothing official” has been conveyed to them as of now.

“It was one of the biggest shows. The standing cost was high, and it was not easy on the producer to handle that, given the current crisis. If this move saves them from a deeper soup, I can understand,” he adds.

The 41-year-old, who’s also a producer, understands the plight of financers. “Beyhadh 2 was a finite show and is going to end soon. It’s also doing well digitally both in India and other countries. So I would hope that it reaches a culmination and doesn’t end abruptly. Hopefully the producer and the channel, would take call.”

Chowdhry, who essays the role of Mrityunjay Roy aka MJ in the show, adds that the producer has been good with payments, saying, “I just hope that the crew involved in the project gets other opportunities. I’m ready to help, if required.”

The actor shares he and wife Samita Bangargi, recently went out to get essentials at Pali market in Mumbai, and what they witnessed was heart-warming.

“We wanted to help 4-5 people but by the time we came back with food, their hands were full. Everyone is helping everyone. This young boy who had food in his hands, came up to me and said, ‘Ek thhaila milega’. Our hearts and mentality are changing. The Rs 2,000 fine on whoever spits on the road will also make surroundings cleaner. Our country is incorrigible when it comes to hygiene. I’m hoping that would also change for better,” he adds.

Meanwhile, Chowdhry is spending time with his family and working on his business ventures. “Before I took a sabbatical, I did 35 movies, and realised that film business is risky. So I invested in various other business projects. Then TV happened. Unlike films, where I would be offered roles in multi-starrers, TV gave me an opportunity to choose, apart from giving me financial security and a good fan following. Once the lockdown gets over, I would love to go back to TV,” he says.

