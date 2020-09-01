Aye Mere Humsafar’s Tina Philip: ‘A lot of people comment on my skin colour, say isko chamka do’

tv

Actor Tina Philip, who is all set to feature in the upcoming show Aye Mere Humsafar, has revealed she has been often called out for her skin colour in Mumbai’s television industry. Having completed her education in the West, Tina says that it is the first time in her life that she is being singled out for her colour.

Sharing her experiences in the TV industry, Tina says, “I’d say you have to be really thick skinned ( to be in the industry) and you can’t really take things to heart. I remember in the beginning, a lot of people used to comment on my skin colour. I think they still do. They used to say things like ‘isko chamka do’. I was like, ‘Oh God, okay! Am I some sort of a vessel or utensil that I need to be brightened up? Back home in the UK, everybody used to be really appreciative of my skin colour.”

“But I’ve learned not to take it to heart. And everybody has their opinion, I think if you’re good and hardworking, you will get your view. I only have positive things to say. I’m always grateful for the things that I have than, complain about the things that somebody said,” she adds.

Tina, who recently featured in a short film on depression, opens up on her views on mental health as well. “To be honest, we can’t really judge anybody. And we don’t ever know what the other person’s going through. Especially with actors, until you really get to know them, you wouldn’t ever understand what’s going on in their personal life or their family life.”

She said positivity is the need of the hour. “I think we can only be kind to everybody, and to be good to everybody. Because we really don’t know what someone’s going through. Even those who might appear to be perfectly happy or ‘perfectly normal’ as some would say. I have come across actors who appear really happy on set. And then if I’m sharing the room with them, I really get to know what what’s happening in their lives. And it’s not always the same picture as you see on the set.”

Tina also talked about her initial days in Mumbai and says, “I got selected for the first audition that I gave in Mumbai. It took a year and a half and then I shot for the pilot. I shot for the pilot and everything was set, and I was meant to start shooting for the main show soon. Around the time, I casually went for an audition where I realized they were auditioning for the role I was supposed to do in that show. When I rang up the producer, I was told ‘we’ll work with you in our next TV show’.”

“So it was already a year and a half in Mumbai and another one down south and my mother had given me only one year. So then I went back to the UK and started working as a chartered accountant, and was even due for a promotion. And now, I am back in India, working on a new TV show. I guess this is how it was supposed to pan out.” She also reveals that she always wanted to become an actor and holds a Chartered Accountant’s degree. She even worked for time after spending a year in India searching for acting projects. “I always had this strategy in my mind - I’ll enter Bollywood through South Indian films – Rekha, Sridevi, Tapsee Pannu - they’ve all come from south. But that didn’t really work out for me,” she says.

Tina also talks about shooting amid the pandemic for Aye Mere Humsafar and adds, “Everyday we have temperature checks and our health reports and then we have regular checks. So I think that the production house is doing the best and also a lot of the crew members are staying on set, which is very rare. Not a lot of producers are spending that much, you know, for their food and their safety.”

Tina was supposed to get married in April but the wedding had to be postponed because of the pandemic. She says she wants to get married in a grand ceremony and is prepared to wait.

Tina’s latest TV show Aye Mere Humsafar begins airing Monday, August 31.

