Beyhadh 2, Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein and Patiala Babes to go off air post Covid-19 lockdown: report

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 10:12 IST

Three popular TV shows -- Beyhadh 2, Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein and Patiala Babes -- will be pulled off air post the coronavirus lockdown, according to a report in Times of India. Channel was quoted as saying that these three “are finite fiction shows and the nature and the pace of their narrative is time-bound” and hence they will not return.

It added, “Given that all shoots have been stalled since March, owing to the unprecedented situation we are in, these shows couldn’t shoot their logical ends. All the three shows have had a good spell and would have paved way to newer narratives eventually, had the shoots been functional. Having said that, keeping the best interests of all in mind and in joint agreement with producers, it has been decided to terminate these shows, as of now.”

The report also quoted Rajita Sharma, producer of Patiala Babes, who said that their show was always a finite one. “Ours was always a finite series, but unfortunately we are unable to shoot the remaining episodes because of the lockdown. None of us know when we will be in a position to resume shooting. So, it was a mutual decision to pull it off air.”

Behadh 2 is a romantic thriller starring Jennifer Winget, Ashish Chaudhary and Shivin Narang and is about a woman who falls in love with a businessman but loses everything eventually. 10 years later she resurfaces to seek revenge but falls in love with his elder son.

Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein, starring Mudit Nayar, Simran Pareenja and Debattama Saha, is the story of a hearing-impaired person, residing in Chawri Bazar, Old Delhi, who leads a full life despite his handicaps. Love is what completes him.

Patiala Babes, starring Ashnoor Kaur, Saisha Bajaj and Saurabh Raj Jain, is a story has revolved around a mother and daughter pair.

