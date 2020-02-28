Beyhadh 2 go off air due to low ratings, continue on digital platforms: report

tv

Updated: Feb 28, 2020 13:37 IST

Popular show Beyhadh 2, which features Jennifer Winget, Shivin Narang and Ashish Choudhary in lead roles, will soon go off air and the decision was reportedly taken as the show failed to impress audiences and has been registering low ratings.

A Pinkvilla report quoted a source as saying, “Given that the show has failed to grab TRP’s, the channel overnight took the decision of pulling the plug on the show on television but as the show has been performing well on their platform, the channel will continue to push the show digitally. Beyhadh 2 will air its last episode on March 13 on television”.

As per the weekly reports of BARC, Beyhadh 2 has failed to secure a slot in top 20 shows in the paid and free categories on General Entertainment list for most viewed shows. The first season, on the other hand, topped the list quite a few times.

Also read: Ranveer Singh has a fanboy moment with English footballer Alan Shearer, dubs him ‘footballing royalty’. See pics

About essaying a negative role, Jennifer had earlier told IANS, “I don’t like terms like negative character, positive or grey character. I think we are actors and it is beautiful to play all types of roles. It is more beautiful to play complex roles. I was not at all sceptical when I came on board for Beyhadh. Many people ask me how it feels to play a negative character. Honestly, I don’t like such terms. It is a fictional character, and we are telling a story about one character. There is neither hero nor villain in the show. Beyhadh is very close to my heart and the entire journey season one onward has been out of the box. There was no doubt in my mind while reprising the character of Maya.”

Beyhadh 2 premiered in December last year and features Jennifer as Maya, along with actors Shivin Narang and Ashish Chowdhry in the lead roles. Ahead of the show’s premiere, Jennifer had said about the new season, “We have established the character pretty well now and we did not want it to be repetitive. So, this time, the concentration is more on the story than the character. We have taken traits of Maya from the previous season and taken the thought of her and weaved it into a new story with an agenda. So last time, it was all about her obsession with love, this time it is revenge. So, the obsession part is the same, but the reason for it is different. And when that changes, automatically the way she reacts to things changes. We are aware of the fact that there will be comparisons, so, it is a very thin line we are treading on.”

With the first season, Jennifer had garnered a lot of praises for her role of Maya, who is obsessed with her husband. The show saw her in a negative role for the first time, and it soon became popular.

Follow @htshowbiz for more