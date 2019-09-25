Beyhadh 2: Jennifer Winget performs aerial stunts for first promo, see pics

tv

Actor Jennifer Winget will be seen performing aerial stunts in an upcoming episode of Beyhadh 2 and the actor has shared pictures from the upcoming season of the hit show. Sharing the pictures, Jennifer wrote on Instagram, “She’s crossing all boundaries of crazy this time. Ready to get entangled in her “Maya”jaal? #Beyhadh2 #MayaAgain.”

In the pictures, she is seen hanging from the ceiling with the help of a harness. She is wearing grey striped track pants and a black crop top as she does the stunts.

Jennifer played a negative character for the first time with Beyhadh and won several awards for her performance. Early last month, Jennifer announced her return as Maya in the upcoming second season of Beyhadh.

Earlier, talking about experimenting with negative shades in a character, Jennifer had told Times of India, “As actors, if we get a chance to do something different, we’ll grab it. Though both films and television sell emotions, let’s not deny that it’s way more challenging for small-screen actors to earn their respect. So, if we find passion and respect for our art, everything else will fall in place. TV is in a great space today; people don’t stereotype actors anymore. I request everybody to give us opportunities, which will help both actors and the small screen to grow, because there is no dearth of talent. Now, we are beyond crime and kitchen politics -- the content should become more progressive than regressive.”

Apart from Beyhadh, Jennifer has often received praise for her work in shows including Saraswatichandra, Bepannah and Dil Mil Gaye. She has also worked in a few films including Kuch Na Kaho, Akele Hum Akele Tum and Raja Ki Ayegi Baarat.

First Published: Sep 25, 2019 17:14 IST