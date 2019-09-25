Lucky Ali’s third wife opens up about split: ‘I didn’t want a man divided between 3 families’

bollywood

Singer Lucky Ali’s third wife, Kate Elizabeth Hallam, has spoken about their relationship, and the reasons why the marriage did not work. Kate and Lucky separated in 2017.

In an interview to The Times of India, Kate said that she met Lucky in 2010, when she was in the Middle East. A friend of hers had predicted that she would marry and have a child in India, so when she got the opportunity, she flew down to India. There, she met Lucky, whose real name is Maqsood. “I was a foreigner in a new land, totally drawn by India’s beauty and mysticism... so, it felt right to get married when Maqsood proposed. At that point, I did not know who Lucky Ali was, nor his popularity in India, I had married Maqsood,” she said.

Kate added that her parents have been married for 50 years ‘and are traditional in their beliefs.’ She realised that she is also yearning for that sort of relationship, married not to ‘a man who is not divided between three families, but a man who is focused on one family.’

Kate said that ‘for a woman, it is hard when you get divided attention’. Lucky has been married twice before. His first marriage happened in 1996, to Meaghan Jane McCleary, and the second in 2000, to Anahita. Kate said that she was aware of the situation, but she knew that ‘they were not living together at that time’. She added, “Anahita and Meaghan are strong women, who I respect a lot. They, too, have been in the same situation and we have that in common. I like them for who they are and we are amicable with each other.”

She said, “People think women are foolish to enter a marriage where there are other wives, but that is not the case. It takes a lot of inner strength to be in such a relationship and it taught me a lot, mentally and spiritually. I attained spiritual enlightenment from my experiences in India, it enhanced my faith. Talking about the equation we share today, there is regular contact, as we want the best for our son. There is no animosity.”

Kate has one child with Lucky, an eight-year-old son named Dani. She said, “Dani, who is eight now, is a caring, and sensitive soul. He has a funny side to him, like his late grandfather Mehmood. Dani takes everything in his stride. Also, he gets a lot of love from both Maqsood and I, so he doesn’t feel vulnerable. He enjoys the best of both worlds.”

First Published: Sep 25, 2019 15:48 IST