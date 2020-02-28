Ranveer Singh has a fanboy moment with English footballer Alan Shearer, dubs him ‘footballing royalty’. See pics

bollywood

Actor Ranveer Singh had a fanboy moment when he met former English football great Alan Shearer. The actor shared a picture with latter.

Sharing the picture, he wrote: “Footballing royalty! Good times with @alanshearer @plforindia.” In the picture, Ranveer and Alan share a hearty laugh together. Alan replied to the post saying, “Great meeting you and a brilliant afternoon.” Ranveer also shared a boomerang video as his Instagram stories. The post obviously got a lot of love -- the Premier League India’s Instagram wrote “Legend meets legend” while a lot of fans dropped heart and fire emojis.

Ranveer Singh with Alan Shearer.

Ranveer will see his next film, 83, releasing April this year. The film, directed by Kabir Khan, chronicles India’s unexpected win at the 1983 cricket World Cup, which saw minions India take on the might of West Indies and beat them in the finals. The team was led by former cricketer Kapil Dev, who was instrumental in motivating a lacklustre team India into believing the unbelievable, beating Clive Lloyd-led West Indies.

Early this year, the makers and Ranveer shared the first -look posters of all the principle characters -- names included Sunil Valson, Ravi Shastri, Dilip Vengsarkar, Balwinder Singh Sandhu, Syed Kirmani, Madan Lal, Roger Binny, Kirti Azad, Sandeep Patil, Yashpal Sharma, K Srikkanth, Mohinder Amarnath, K Srikanth and Sunil Gavaskar. He had shared picture of himself as Kapil Dev on his birthday in July last year.

R Badree, Dhairya Karwa, Adhinath Kothare, Ammy Virk, Sahil Khattar, Harrdy Sandhu, Nishant Dahiya, Dinker Sharma, Chirag Patil, Jatin Sarna, Saqib Saleem, Jiiva and Tahir Raj Bhasin are playing important roles in the film. Apart from the team members of the 1983 Indian cricket team, Ranveer had also introduced the team’s manager, PR Man Singh, played by Pankaj Tripathi.

The film will also feature Deepika Padukone as Romi Dev, wife of Kapil Dev. She will feature in a supporting role. A picture of Deepika as Romi had leaked online, which was later shared by the respective actors as well.

