Bhojpuri star Rani Chatterjee confirms wedding plans in December 2020

tv

Updated: Jan 23, 2020 11:44 IST

Bhojpuri actor and Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestant Rani Chatterjee is planning to get married to her longtime boyfriend, who is a television actor. They are planning to have a December wedding.

Rani confirmed to SpotboyE, “Yes, I have found the love of my life and we are dating each other from quite some time now. Also, we have decided to take the plunge in December this year. However, we still have to zero down on a date.”

For now, Rani wants to keep the identity of her boyfriend a secret. “Well, I don’t want to reveal his identity so soon or else hamara pyaar duniya ko pata chal jaayega (the world will know about our relationship), but I promise to my fans that I shall be introducing him, months before our marriage. For now, I can just say that he is a TV actor. Till the time, let’s keep it a secret,” she said.

Also read | Bigg Boss 13: Akanksha Puri deeply hurt after Paras Chhabra announced breakup with her on TV, claims friend

Though Rani did not divulge any details about the man in her life, she revealed that her wedding is likely to be a close-knit nikaah ceremony. “Our families are working on all that but mostly it would be a nikaah ceremony in my tradition in presence of family and friends. And this thought is already giving me goosebumps. I am excited,” she said.

Rani, who made her big screen debut with Sasura Bada Paisawala in 2003, is one of the biggest stars of the Bhojpuri film industry. She has acted in films like Devra Bada Satawela, Ek Laila Teen Chaila, Nagin, Rani Chali Sasural and Dulaara, among others.

Meanwhile, Rani is set to make her small screen debut with the popular reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, hosted by Rohit Shetty, in which she will be seen as a contestant. The upcoming season, shot in Bulgaria, will premier on February 22.

Follow @htshowbiz for more