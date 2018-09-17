Bigg Boss 12, day 1, September 16 written update: Anup Jalota, Jasleen’s relationship get thumbs down from housemates

Deepak Thakur is overcome with emotion as he thinks where he has reached with Bigg Boss 12. He is in tears as Jasleen comes to him and asks what is wrong. Deepak tells her that contestants like Sourav believe he is not up to the standards of other contestants. He is later seen talking to Jasleen and Anup where they discuss the strategy of others and how they are not what they seem.

Jasleen is upset that her relationship with Anup is being discussed in the house. She says that if she has already spoken to contestants about them, why are they bringing up the issue again.

Bigg Boss 12 calls Dipika into confession room and the first task is announced. It is Bigg Boss press conference which will decide luxury budget, first nominations and first captaincy. The press conference will have singles challenging the jodis they consider weak. They will fight it out in front of other housemates who will vote in the task as well as Hina Khan and Hiten Tejwani.

Srishty challenges Anup and Jasleen when the gong goes off for the first time. She claims that Anup will not be able to compete in tasks due to the age factor, and he is not a perfect fit for the house. Jasleen and Anup defend themselves, saying the tasks are as much a mind game as a physical competition. Saba and Somi say they don’t come across as romantic partners, at which Anup puts his hand on Jasleen’s shoulder. Hina also says this could be a strategy too.

“This is not a dating show, I will not say he is my boyfriend. Our relationship is between us, you are no one to question us,” says Jasleen as she also accepted that Anup is “everything” to her. Srishti wins the game as Anup and Jasleen’s jodi is considered weak.

Neha goes next and challenges Deepak and Urvashi. Neha says this jodi has no strategy and is just too excited to be a part of the show and are overwhelmed by the experience. Hina and Hiten are all for the innocence of this young, non-celeb jodi. Deepak’s fierce defence makes the jodi a winner in the task.

