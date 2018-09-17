Bigg Boss 12, day 1 preview: Housemates question Anup Jalota and Jasleen’s relationship

Bigg Boss 12 begins with a bang as ‘vichitra jodi’ Anup Jalota, who is a devotional singer, and his student Jasleen Matharu are questioned by the housemates about the nature of their relationship. Hina Khan and Hiten Shah, who are moderating this interrogation session, also have questions about the relationship status of this jodi.

At this, Jasleen holds Anup’s hand and says she sees no reason to justify her relationship to anybody. All this while, Anup sits there with a big smile on his face and is unperturbed by all the questions.

Earlier, Jasleen said about her relationship with Anup, “This is going to come as a huge shock to my parents and friends as no one is aware of my relationship with Anup Jalota ji. We have been dating each other for the last three and a half years. We usually don’t get time to spend with each other in the outside world due to our busy schedules, but now with the help of Bigg Boss, we will get to do so. Also, we will get to know if we can stay together forever.”

"Yeh jacuzzi-jacuzzi kya hai?" #DeepakThakur can't stop talking about the #BB12 house! Tune in tonight at 9 PM and watch him in his anokha andaaz. #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/T2rq0Oh97m — COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 17, 2018

Amid all this, Bigg Boss announced the first task of the season called BB Press Conference. As part of this task, single contestants challenge one jodi whom they consider weak. At the press conference, both single and the pair defend themselves and prove they are not weak. Judging this press conference will be former contestants Hina Khan and Hiten Tejwani.

Another video shared by the Colors TV on Twitter has Deepak Thakur wondering what a Jacuzzi really is. The contestant speaks about all that is wonderful about the house including this “Jacuzzi”. Meanwhile, Dipika Kakkar and Sourabh Patel decide to run the kitchen as Karanvir Bohra instructs the housemates to keep the house clean and segregate their waste.

First Published: Sep 17, 2018 19:05 IST